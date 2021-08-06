Expectations for Samsung’s next unpacking – TechCrunch





Foldable! Two, probably! They are your headliner. Samsung turned over with an event invitation with a pair of geometric objects that fairly clearly represent the new Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Flip.

The other headliner is the one that doesn’t show up at the event (Deadliner? Endliner?). The company has already confirmed through its corporate blog that it will not see the next version of the Galaxy Note next week. This is a major break from the device’s long-standing annual update cycle.

I’m still not sure if this is the end of the phablet line. Samsung told TechCrunch that it has no plans to launch a new Galaxy Note device in 2021. Instead, Samsung will continue to expand the Note experience, bringing many of its popular productivity and creativity features, including the S Pen, to the entire Galaxy ecosystem. We will share details of our future portfolio as soon as we are ready to announce.

Prior to this exposure, rumors emerged that global supply chain issues continued to plague manufacturers, forcing the company to put the device on hold. However, some argue that Samsung has gradually made Notes redundant in the last few Galaxy S updates.

It seems to indicate that the company mentioned the next flagship in its official Unpacked copy. A note from the photo and a Galaxy S about six months after the update, which seems to indicate that the Galaxy Fold has won the (certainly ceremonial) title. It is not yet known if that means Armada’s two or three flagships.

But what we know is that, like the previous Galaxy S, at least one of the upcoming folds will blur that noteline.

We hope you’ll join us in the next Galaxy Z family debut and share our foldable surprises, including the first ever S-pen designed specifically for foldable mobile phones. Executives also promised a more sophisticated style with the new Galaxy Z Flip, armed with more durable and stronger materials.

Both the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 looked good due to the previous leak and the subsequent leak. If almost everything wasn’t leaked before the event, it’s not a Samsung event.

A series of tweets from EVLeaks reveals almost every angle of future foldable smartphones, along with (European) prices where Fold and Flip start at 1,899 and 1,099, respectively. Both have decreased significantly from the previous generation. That’s great — if not surprising at all. Samsung’s plan was clearly a long-term decline in prices as foldable technology expanded. It’s still far from cheap here, but it’s probably moving towards more user potential areas.

Other fold / flip leaked details include a 7.6 / 6.7-inch internal display, Snapdragon 888 processor (both), and a 12MP triple / dual camera, respectively. Interestingly, it is reported that water resistance is also installed here.

With a one-year virtual event under its belt, the company seems to have a better idea of ​​the pace. Samsung, along with many other companies in the field, took the freedom when the event moved from face-to-face to online and made announcements at each event. Thankfully, next week’s Unpacked is a much larger self-contained event.

Both other expected highlights are wearable. The first is the long-awaited achievement of the Samsung-Google partnership announced at I / O. At that time, we didn’t have much information available. Beyond the fact that it can benefit users and developers, it has the ability to co-create both the troubled Wear OS and Samsung’s custom brand Tizen apps.

Samsung and Google have a long history of collaboration, and each time we work together, the consumer experience has improved dramatically for everyone, Google’s SVP Samir Samat said in June I / O News. Said in a follow-up. This certainly applies to this new integrated platform, which will be rolled out for the first time on Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch. We’re excited to collaborate with Samsung to offer apps that extend battery life, accelerate performance, and range from Google to a whole new wearable experience.

The company held a (obviously disappointing) event at MWC focusing on the next watch. But there was one important thing that was missing. It’s a watch. Based on pure speculation, Id suggests that the wearables didn’t come together on the timeline Samsung expected, but the company went ahead and did a virtual presser at the (mostly virtual) trade fair. I did.

However, the company has announced One UI Watch, a wearable version of the streamlined OS interface. Samsung said in a press release:

Combining a single UI watch with a new integrated platform delivers a whole new Galaxy Watch experience. As part of the new experience, you can install watch-compatible apps on your smartphone and they will be quickly downloaded to your smartwatch. If you customize your smartphone’s watch app to display the time in different cities around the world, this will automatically be reflected in your watch. Also, if you block a call or message from your watch, it will also be blocked on your smartphone.

Leak also revealed the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic model (again) with European prices. It is reportedly set to start at 279 and 379, respectively, with multiple sizing options for each. That last bit has always been a sticking point to me with Samsung watches, which have traditionally been quite huge and have knocked out quite a few potential buyers in the process.

The last big piece of the puzzle is the Galaxy Buds 2. The latest upgrade to the company’s entry-level buds is said to have gained active noise canceling.

Are you surprised when things start on August 11th at 7am PST / 10am PST? Small things, probably. These leaks tend to capture things with a wide range of strokes, but miss some of the key nuances of the process. The company is a little familiar with pre-show leaks, but it has still surprised us in the past.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/08/06/what-to-expect-from-samsungs-next-unpacked/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos