Are the Benefits of Amazon AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate Certification Worth the Time and Money Spent?

Amazon boasts of a huge Cloud ecosystem with something for everyone. It covers about 175 services, including networking, storage, IoT tools, and advanced Artificial Intelligence. There are many things to explore, so it can be a bit overwhelming. To ensure that the professionals understand different services and products, Amazon offers various levels of certifications that cover specific areas. By going from one level to another, the specialists can gain competence in AWS technologies. Amazon AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate is a mid-level certificate, which is created to evaluate the skills of the individuals who work as Solutions Architects.

What are the details of the Amazon AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate certification?

Amazon AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate is one of the most highly sought-after and valuable certificates in the domain of solution architecture. It validates the skills of the specialists in providing the implementation guidance based on the best practices to an organization throughout the lifecycle of the project as well as designing robust and secure solutions by using AWS technologies. To obtain this certification, the applicants need to ace one exam, which is Amazon SAA-C02.

This qualifying exam is pretty challenging, so the professionals should prepare for it properly. It is recommended that the individuals use different effective study materials. They can find these resources on the official website (for instance, practice tests, training courses, and whitepapers, among others). Additionally, they can explore the tools on the third-party platforms such as ExamLabs.com. This source offers video tutorials, study guides, and exam dumps.

Who can pursue the Amazon AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate certification?

The vendor recommends that the applicants possess a minimum of one year of practical experience in the role of a Solutions Architect. However, it is not necessary. If you are confident in your abilities, you can try your hand without experience. This associate-level certification is the right step towards starting a career in this domain. It should be mentioned that the positions that the certificate holders can think about include a Cloud Solutions Architect, a Systems Admin, a Software Engineer, a Developer, a Data Engineer, and a Network Engineers, among others.

What are the benefits of the Amazon AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate certification?

This Amazon certificate can be helpful for the professionals who work in the organizations that use AWS technologies. Moreover, it can be useful for those individuals who would like to work in such companies. The certification validates your skills in the domain of solutions architecture and highlights your resume. With the relevant experience, you can discover various opportunities. The average remuneration that a specialist with the Amazon AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate certificate can earn is $114,000 per annum.

Conclusion

Although this certification can be beneficial for some mid-level job roles, you can pursue more advanced certificates if you want to take some high-profile positions. Check the available paths to find something for yourself. If you are interested in it, you can prepare thoroughly and then get a new certification.