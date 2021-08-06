Apple Watch Series 3 vs SE vs Series 6





With the upcoming launch of the Apple Watch Series 7, discounts on the Series 6, SE, and Series 3 will increase. However, before you buy, let us help you decide which model is best for your wrist.

Design and display

Apple isn’t too far from the original 2015 square design, so the Series 3 is slightly smaller and a bit box-shaped than the SE and Series 6, but you won’t notice the big difference between the three watches.

Series 3 (38mm): 38.6 x 33.3mm x 11.4mm Series 3 (42mm): 42.5 x 36.4 x 11.4mmSE / Series 6 (40mm): 40 x 34 x 10.7mmSE / Series 6 (44mm): 44 x 38 x 10.7 mm

The SE and Series 6 are also about 3 grams heavier than the SE, but the wrists don’t really notice the difference. Apple has one of the most well-known watch designs in the smartwatch industry, so any of the three fits snugly on your wrist.

However, they differ in the display. The Series 3 is powered by Apple’s older display technology, so it’s smaller (38mm model: 563 sq mm; 42mm model: 740 sq mm) and has square corners. The SE and Series 6 have a larger display (40 mm model: 759 sq mm; 44 mm model: 977 sq mm) with rounded corners to fit the display body.

Apple Watch SE has the same display as Apple Watch Series 6.

The display specifications of SE and Series 6 are the same, but only Series 6 has the option of always on, and you can check the time even if you lower your wrist. According to Apple, the always-on display is 2.5 times brighter than last year’s model and will certainly help in bright light.

Our choice: The size and design are very similar, but the display makes all the difference between the Series 6 and SE. It uses a Series 6 and an always-on display, but if you don’t mind raising your wrist to see the time, the SE screen is just as good.

Color and band

All three watches are available in silver and space gray aluminum as usual, but as you go up the line, you have quite a few options. Apple Watch SE adds gold tones, and Series 6 comes in new blue and Product (Red) tones.

Upgrade to one of the cellular models and you’ll get silver, graphite (DLC), gold (PVD) stainless steel, or natural or space black titanium. In addition, Series 6 and SE are available in Nike (silver and space gray aluminum), and Series 6 offers the Hermes edition of silver and space black stainless steel.

The back features a Series 3 composite cover and SE and Series 6 upgraded ceramic and sapphire crystals.

However, more important than body color is the band. All options sold by Apple are compatible with both SE and Series 6, but because Series 3 is older, some new options such as solo loops and braided solo loop bands are not compatible with Series 3.

Our Choice: The new blue and red bodies in Series 6 are very nice, but you don’t have to pay extra for the colors alone. After all, I’m not going to look at everything in the body anyway, but you’ll definitely want to get a band that suits your style.

Performance and processor

Apple Watch performance isn’t as important as the iPhone or iPad, but speed is important because so much is happening inside the Apple Watch. And each of these watches gets a different SiP (system in a package) as Apple describes:

Series 3: S3 SiPSE: S5 Series 6: S6

As you can imagine, S6 is about 20% faster than S5 and about twice as fast as S3. This is because the S5 and S6 processors have a 64-bit dual-core architecture, while the S3 has a 32-bit. In addition, a new W3 wireless chip with S5 and S6 that brings Bluetooth 5 support is also available.

The Series 6 Apple Watch is the fastest, but the SE isn’t leaning forward.

The Series 6 Watch is the first Apple Watch to feature Apple’s U1 Ultra wideband chip. First introduced in iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, this chip enables better spatial awareness. This allows the device to understand its exact location compared to other nearby U1-powered Apple devices, according to Apple. For now, that’s not a big deal — especially since the Apple Watch hasn’t done AirDrop yet — but that will change with the long-rumored Apple Tags.

Our Choice: If you need everything, Series 6 is clearly the only option, but we believe SE is fast enough for most people. The Series 3 feels too poky when trying to do anything other than Apple’s stock app.

Connectivity and battery life

Apple may have launched the cellular LTE option on the Series 3 Apple Watch, but it’s gone now. If you use your watch outdoors and misplace your phone, you’ll need to get either an Apple Watch SE or a Series 6. Both are available in either GPS or GPS + Cellular. This is especially important if you are planning to use a family setup that requires a cellular connection.

If you use cellular frequently, battery life will vary slightly, but in most cases you will get about 18 hours of battery life on all three watches. This is enough to make sure you need to charge it once a day. This should be taken care of when tracking sleep.

Our Choice: I wasn’t a big fan of the $ 100 extra charge for Apple Watch cellular connections and monthly carrier charges, but as with SE’s cheaper LTE pricing, the new family setup feature is interesting (below). reference). Plus carriers are less charged than they were just a few years ago, making cellular more intriguing. Whether you need it depends on whether you leave your phone behind or buy it for your kids, but we’re definitely better off on mobile than we used to be It is high.

Sensors and functions

This is where the watch really stands out. Let’s start with what all three watches have:

GPS / GNSSNFC AltimeterGyroscopeAccelerometer Optical Heart Sensor Ambient Light Sensor Microphone GymKit50M Water Resistant Emergency SOS

In particular, the SE and Series 6 have a second-generation cardiac sensor for increased accuracy and a constant altimeter for all-day tracking. In addition, the microphone tracks decibels in the noise app and the accelerometer is used to detect falls. Neither can be used with Series 3 watches. Also, SE and Series 6 have 32 GB of storage available, while Series 3 has only 8 GB.

The on-screen animation during blood oxygen measurement is very cool.

After upgrading to SE, you will receive a compass and an international emergency call, but you will need to support Series 6 to get the latest sensors. In particular, it is equipped with a custom-operated SpO2 blood oxygen sensor. An algorithm that uses light to measure oxygen saturation in blood on demand and throughout the day. Oxygen saturation helps manage early respiratory problems caused by heart failure, asthma, influenza and coronavirus. It’s also the only watch sold by Apple with the electric heart sensor introduced in Series 5 last year.

All three watches support watchOS 7 and upcoming watchOS 8, so you can unlock your iPhone on any model while wearing a mask on iOS 14.5.

Our Choice: Health and fitness enthusiasts are definitely looking for Series 6 and Blood Oxygen Sensors, but SE has a lot of healthy sensors and features at that price. Blood oxygen sensors aren’t doing much at this point, but they may do so in the future. Therefore, if you want to guarantee the future of your wrist, Series 6 is the best investment.

price

There’s a big gap between the cheapest Apple Watch and the most expensive (a $ 1,400 Hermes silver stainless steel case with a single tour deployment buckle, but the starting price isn’t too quirky:

Series 3: $ 199 / $ 229SE: $ 279 / $ 309 Series 6: $ 399 / $ 429

Indeed, the price of Series 6 is twice that of Series 3, $ 120 higher than SE, and only rises from there. The prices for the cellular models are as follows:

SE: $ 329 / $ 359 Series 6: $ 499 / $ 529

For some reason, the Cellular Apple Watch SE is even more valuable than the GPS-only model. With a $ 50 premium for the $ 100 in the Series 6, the Cellular Apple Watch SE is just $ 30 more than last year’s Series 3, which has far fewer features.

Our Choice: This is basically what you can afford. If your budget allows you to spend over $ 400 on Series 6, it’s well worth the admission fee. But if you’re a little nervous, especially when using LTE, SE is a great option. However, even if it goes on sale, it won’t be close to Series 3. It’s better to wait a few months to see what Apple will release for the new lineup. We are very surprised to see Series 3 last for another year.

Conclusion

We do not recommend purchasing Series 3 even if you have only $ 200 available. The processor is old enough, I’m lucky to have two more OS updates, and it lacks functionality. It gets watchOS8, but is unlikely to get any further support.

Therefore, it depends on whether you need the best features. The Series 6 is $ 120 more than the SE and offers an ECG, Sp02, and always-on display. So if you can change the price or sell it, you will be very happy with your purchase over the next few years.

The Apple Watch SE looks the same as the Series 6 when the screen is lit.

Otherwise, we recommend the 40mm Apple Watch SE with LTE for $ 329 in your favorite color, gold (but won’t complain if you need silver or space gray). Yes, I spend $ 130 more than Series 3, but I’m getting much more money with bigger displays, better sensors, faster chips, more storage, and more. In addition, cellular connections are half the price of SE, so Family Setup allows you to get cellular connections for your kids at no cost.

To be honest, even buyers who are into Series 6 may want to consider this model. It’s $ 160 cheaper than a comparable Series 6 watch and you won’t get the next generation of blood oxygen or ECG sensors, but the rest of the SE will match the flagship model very well for a small price.

Update 3/6: Updated the whole with new analysis and recommendations.

Michael Simon has covered Apple since the iPod was iWalk. His obsession with technology dates back to IBM Thinkpad, the first PC with a lift-up keyboard to replace the drive. He is still waiting for it to come back in style tbh.

