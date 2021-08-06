The 2022 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 may be brighter





Porsche is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Manthey-Racing with a special model. The 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 commemorates the founding of Muncie in 1996 and brings together the extensive expertise of both companies.

The GT2 is inspired by the Mantheys 911 GT3 R, which Porsche calls Grelo by fans. The GT3 helped Muncie win his seventh overall victory at Nrburgring 24 Hours, and Muncie previously worked on a similar Porsche, a record model, the GT2 RS MR.

The 911 GT2 Clubsport 25 was co-developed and the two companies worked together on a design based on the GT2 Clubsport. The same 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat six will have about 690 horses. Power is sent to the rear wheels via the Porsche PDK, a dual-clutch 7-speed automatic transmission. This car also comes with an FIA roll cage. This new model also has a wider truck than the car on which it is based.

The aero and exterior flair is what makes this special edition different from the regular GT2 RS Clubsport. This is not exactly regular from the beginning. Grant Larson, a longtime Porsche race car designer, said:

Muncie provided the basic concept and technical ideas, and Porsche provided the final design. Mantheys Grello’s distinctive color scheme was used to specifically emphasize specific functional areas of the vehicle.

The neon highlights are supposed to emphasize important bodywork such as vents and inlets, but overall it feels a bit subdued. So if you’re going to run such wings, why not try it in some colors?

Automakers will only manufacture 30 of these, and Porsche will deliver them in January 2022. The 911GT2RSClubsport 25 is priced at $ 525,000, or just under $ 618,000. For that much money, this car needs a brighter finish. It requires much more Grello.

