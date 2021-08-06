Wildest Destiny 2 Light Subclass Buff coming next season





Destiny 2

Bungee

It’s been promised for a long time, but yesterday Bungie laid out a huge number of buffs finally coming to the Destiny 2s light subclass, but at the same time only a handful of nerfs. The goal was to buff unused subclasses against more meta-corresponds. Some of these buffs were so important that it was possible to witness the birth of a new meta from these changes alone.

I thought I would go through what I feel could be the most influential and emphasize what stands out to me.

Middle Tree Sunbreaker Titan

Hammer throw

The time it takes for the hammer to hit the ground and explode has been increased from 6.5 seconds to 10 seconds.

Damage increased by up to 50% compared to powerful PvE combatants.

Therefore, we will use this example to highlight another major change that Bungie is making. This is a feature that unbinds charged melee attacks from regular melee attacks, which can increase versatility when used (that is, if you want to hit someone in use with an empty hammer). (Skills above) or when you don’t (wasting a throwing knife because you thought you were in normal proximity).

The actual buff here? The roaring flames (already past the buff) combined with something like a worm god and the stacked throwing hammers were always strong. Now, a further hammer buff to the pickup and a whopping 50% increase in damage to the powerful! Yeah, that’s what I’m trying to check out.And if I had to guess, it was probably going to be an exotic middle tree sunbreaker someday now

Ark Strider Hunter

Ark staff

Increased the duration of passive supers from 16 seconds to 20 seconds.

Heavy slam explosion radius increased from 5m to 6m.

Damage to PvE combatants has been increased by 33%.

Some minor buffs have been added to the top and middle trees, but this is a big buff, a buff to the super itself. There is no 33% damage, and when stacked with something like Raiden Flux, it turns out to be fairly solid in PvP. It’s different from the Grandmaster and Raid levels, but it’s still increasing significantly, so I’d definitely like to give it a try.

Bottom Tree Dawn Blade Warlock

Phoenix dive

The delay before the start of the dive has been reduced, and you can now enter the direction to dive in that direction.

Ignition touch

Ability Rework: Solar ability kills and kills of burning targets now cause the target to explode, burning other nearby enemies (which will also explode if you die while burning).

So it gained some mobility by treating the Phoenix Dive like a Shatter Dive, even if it wasn’t an Icarus Dash (weakened with a Top-Tree). But I’m really interested in seeing what all this new burns and explodes mechanics. To some extent, it sounds like a built-in Sunshot effect. Also note how this was combined with the rarely used new exotic Dawn Chorus.

Dawn projectiles will burn the target and do more damage when touched. All burn effects last a long time and gain a small amount of melee energy each time one of the burns damages the target.

Well, this may be fun

Middle Tree Void Walker Warlock

Nova Warp

Damage to PvE combatants has been increased by 73% and movement speed is no longer slowed while charging / charging. Explode in the cast.

Handheld supernova

Damage to PvE combatants has been increased by 100% and hold time has been increased from 2.5 seconds to 3.2 seconds.

Hmm. As I said on Twitter yesterday, these are Borderlands level buffs, PvE games, and always buff everything significantly. A 73-100% increase in PvE damage can be quite wild. So, considering how bad it is so far, it may be less than Im’s idea, but this is easily the biggest buff on the list and I want to try it first. And again, it could be an exotic middle tree void time other than Contraverse Hold …

These are my favorites, but you can prepare the entire TWAB here if you want.

