Fortnite Live Event UK Time: Ariana Grande Lift Tour Concert Starts Today





Ariana Grande fans count down the time to the Fortnite Festival performance.

At the age of 28, she sings some of the most popular tracks in online-based games. But when should she play and what should she expect?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When does she play?

Grande will star in five separate live shows between August 6th and 8th.

Show 1, Americas: Friday, August 6 @ 11:00 pm BST (6 pm ET, 8:00 am AEST on August 7) ​​Show 2, Global: Saturday, August 7 @ 7:00 pm BST (2 pm) Time ET, August 8th AEST 4am) Show 3, Asia and Oceania: Sunday August 8th @ 5am BST (12am ET, 2pm AEST) Show 4, EU + Middle East: Sunday August 8th @ 3pm BST (10am ET, 12am on August 9th AEST) Show 5, USA: Sunday, August 8 @ 11pm BST (6pm ET, 8am on August 9th AEST)

Ariana Grande will perform 5 concerts (Photo: Mario Anzuoni / Reuters) What should we expect?

According to the press release, the show, which is part of the lift tour, begins with an experience that combines popular tracks with moments based on game elements.

Players can travel side by side with their friends on a journey into a magical new reality where Fortnite and Ariana collide, which continues.

Ariana said: [game developer] The Epic and Fortnite teams that bring my music to life in the game were a lot of fun and a great honor.

I can’t wait to join the fans and see all your reactions to such an unforgettable, magical journey into a new reality.

The tour is expected to be very popular after a similar in-game concert featuring rapper Travis Scott was seen by as many as 27.7 million astounding players in the three days of April last year.

read more

When is the Ariana Grande Concert at Fortnite?How to watch dates, UK start times, and lift tour performances

Ariana Grande costumes and Piggy Smalls back bling will be available for purchase at the Item Shop starting August 4th.

Everyone on the lift tour will also get a Cuddly Cloudcruiser Memorial Umbrella.

Fortnite Crew benefits include Rainbow Cloudcruiser Umbrella, Skye up High Loading Screen, and aRift Tour-themed banners for active subscribers who log in at any time from 3:00 pm BST on August 5th to 3:00 pm BST on August 9th. It also means receiving.

Additional lift tour content includes:

Ariana Grande Costume w / Lift Goddess Ariana VariantPiggySmallz Back BlingLIl Floaticorn EmoteSweetener SailshardsGlider7 Ring Smasher Pickaxe w / Gem Striker Variant

According to an article by aForbes, she is believed to be able to make as much as $ 20 million ($ 14.4 million) in product sales in 2020.

How can I see it?

Game creators are advised to log in to Fortnite at least 60 minutes before Ariana starts. Playlist updates will start 30 minutes in advance.

A copy of Fortnite also needs to be updated to v17.30.

Fortnite advised on preparing for the concert:

Download Fortnite for free: Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android and PC. Download the latest update: I downloaded the v17.30 game update prior to the first show on the lift tour on August 6th. Take the time to download the game so you are ready to go before the show. Join the game as soon as possible! We recommend loading Fortnite 60 minutes before your selected showtime. The lift tour playlist will be published 30 minutes before each show. Note: Our goal is to serve everyone as much as possible, but when you reach capacity, join one of the other shows. Angkor show! The lift tour dates are not region locked, but we have chosen a time for everyone to attend.

