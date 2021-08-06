Valve Steam Deck Hands On: PC Game Nintendo Switch





I hosted a Steam Deck and Im is almost a believer.

Not perfect, but I like what I see.

Three weeks after PC gaming giant Valve unveiled its own $ 400 portable game console, I flew to the company’s headquarters in Bellevue, Washington for a whirlwind tour of the company’s latest prototype and pre-Nintendo Switch prototypes. I got the opportunity to compare with. Aya Neo, a handheld gaming system with AMD.

I logged in with my Steam account, picked up The Witcher 3 and controls from where I was interrupted weeks or months ago on my desktop gaming PC, and used a thumbstick, precision touchpad, and gyroscope aiming to do some Doom Ultimate. I chewed that devil. I didn’t get answers to questions like how my games can be installed seamlessly, how slow eMMC storage models work, how well they work outdoors, but how comfortable this portable is. I could definitely feel how much power it had. I’m tapping.

When you get in, you can expect much better performance than the Nintendo Switch, but Steam Deck’s graphics are just under half that of Microsoft’s entry-level Xbox Series S, so it’s far from the performance of next-generation game consoles. is. Just powering a 720p game instead of 1440p or 1080p can be incredibly worth $ 400. We were able to raise the demanding sections of The Witcher 3 and Control to medium specs without any discomfort. This is a more complete graphical layer than the founder’s version of Aya Neo, and Im usually plays these games at the lowest settings and in some cases goes down.

The Nintendo Switch on top of the Steam deck shows a similar design and port arrangement.

When I stepped into Valve’s lobby, I didn’t necessarily imagine: how big the Steam deck next to the Nintendo Switch is, and how comfortable it can hold. It barely fits in a deep cargo pants pocket (speaking of bulges in all directions), but I now believe in valves when the deck is said to have been carved for long play sessions. increase.

When I picked it up for the first time, I felt my fingers blended into the grip and groove. We’ve put all the controls at your fingertips, including a much thicker joystick and a deeper, softer throw to the trigger than traditional hard, clicky controls. From PC competitors like Switch and Switch. But I’m not sure if you’re a fan of smooth, flat-top joysticks. You can aim a great gyroscope with your finger on the capacitive sensor hidden there, but you can already do the same trick with the precision touchpad. I don’t know if the joystick slippery trade-off is worth it. However, more testing is needed.

Those grips.

I quickly realized that it weighed half a pound more than the switch, but there were no bugs in the short session. The decks may be heavy, but these prototypes look light in size, have a slightly hollow feel, and may be polarized. I wonder if the bulb will keep it up and improve the screen finish and plastic. Indoors, it wasn’t clear whether to choose Valves’ glossy screen or premium-etched anti-glare treatment. What you get with anti-glare is vibrant and lost, and some scratches have been found on the chassis.

Also, one unit that was connected at the start of the session almost died after an hour and a half, and I definitely felt the heat and battery drain. Valve has played Portal 2 and promised a real battery life of 4 hours, up to 8 hours at a low-demand rate, so I don’t think that’s normal. Valve couldn’t say exactly what would change between these EV2 developer units and the finals, but its build quality is still improving.

And Valve knew in advance that it was definitely fixing software bugs, such as occasional freezes and Prey suddenly deciding to hover the mouse cursor over the screen in the middle of the game. ..

The flat top of the joystick hides the capacitance sensor, so the deck knows when your thumb is there.

Yesterday’s Valves HQ had a lot of things we couldn’t really do in an hour and a half, such as digging deeper into the new SteamOS (although it’s an easy way to see how streamlined it looks and which games you’ve played in. I like it) SD card and internal drive), try online or multiplayer games, or connect to a larger monitor. The team also didn’t allow me to break it I asked!

But I can get some partial answers to some protracted questions, and I can get the promise that this is not the last view of the Steam deck prior to its late 2021 / early 2022 launch. I did.

As an example, Valve has stated plans to create its own video that explains exactly what it means to open a Steam deck and access it inside. This is definitely because the company plans to allow you. (It comes with a Philips head screw.) I’ve heard that water can already replace SSDs, but repairability is also very high in the minds of businesses. Valve Greg Coomer says the company has a complete set of subtle answers to your burning questions out there.

Valve may also remember that Steam Deck plans to provide a docking station that can easily output to a TV. It’s still working, but the team wants to ship it with a portable. I’m not sure, but it may be possible to order it with the deck.

This little wedge isn’t a dock, it’s a little stand with mocked valves.

You can browse websites from your Steam deck and add your favorite icons to your Steam library in the same way you technically add common Windows apps to today’s Steam launcher. And while Valve certainly doesn’t promise that, the team is about getting compatibility with Proton, unlocking games that can’t be run without that anti-cheat, such as Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Fortnite, and PUBG. Software that says it is in active discussion with anti-cheat makers. Eric Peterson of Valves believes he intended to have it ready for launch.

The precision touchpad has the same kind of quirky and audible tactile feedback as on the Steam controller. We’re not trying to get them to play the song, but I’m sure we can give it a try, said one valve team member.

For games that rely on the Vulkan API for graphics performance, Valve precompiles the shaders and includes them when the game files are first downloaded and installed. This will speed up the launch of your first game. This prototype phase may take some time.

The team wiped out the question of whether Valve would bring a new game to the Steam deck, or whether it would make a profit. I didn’t dive into this and lose a lot of money, but I strongly suggested not to make a game Portable only in the way they made Half-Life: Alyx is VR only, the same for SteamDecks input He says he doesn’t think like that.

The team believes that some game makers may have special controls optimized for portable use, but Valve has eight buttons under the fingers on the deck to sense the position of the thumb. He says he didn’t design the Steam deck in terms of reaching out to the players, even if they could. It’s more buttons for PC gamers and developers to map, and one team member showed you how the Xbox Elite controller offers additional paddles so you don’t have to take your finger off the stick. One team member details the quality and quantity of inputs in more detail.

But when I suggested that I might be able to see the SteamDecks custom APU on a standalone VR headset like the Oculus Quest, the Coomer turned on. He said he liked the question. I wasn’t ready to say anything about it, but it will work well in that environment because it requires TDP … it’s very relevant to us and our future plans, he said. Said.

