Activision confirms Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remastered “does not exist”





After months of rumors, Activision confirmed to Charlie Intel that there was no remastered version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

MW3 was the first ending of modern warfare trilogy. Veteran Call of Duty fans remember iconic campaigns, including protecting New York from Russian troops, protecting the Russian president in the event of a plane crash, and finally defeating Makarov on the rooftops of the Arabian Peninsula. There will be. Game Multiplayer also features iconic gameplay and introduces new concepts like the Specialist Strike Package. This provides players with additional perks instead of score streaks.

However, fans hoping for a remastered version of MW3 will be disappointed when Activision reveals that there is no remastered version of the game under development.

An Activision spokeswoman told Charlie Intel that “there are no modern warfare 3, campaigns, or multiplayer remasters.”

Previous titles such as Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2 have been remastered to bring iconic gameplay to new viewers. Only the Modern Warfare 2s campaign mode was remastered, but fans still enjoyed the incredible mission.

With these remastered games, fans were hoping that the final episode of the original MW series would be remastered and, in some cases, even more titles bundled. However, Activision hasn’t released any further information about other remastered games, and the latest news shows that MW3 will stay in the past.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dotesports.com/call-of-duty/news/activision-confirms-cod-mw3-remastered-does-not-exist The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

