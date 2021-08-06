



Clockwise, from top left: Kate Johnson, 2004 Olympics. Timothy Goebel, 2002 Olympics. Aleksandra Jarmoliska, Olympic Games from 2020 to 2021. Natalie del O’Brien, 2012 Olympics.Petricocco, 1994 Olympics; Matt Britin, 1988 Olympics

Professional athletes are resilience specialists. They are constantly pushing their minds and bodies to new limits, while maintaining their motivation to reach their goals and tackle new challenges. If you don’t believe me, ask Matt Britin. Matt is Google President of EMEA Business and Operations and a former Olympic athlete. Matt took part in the British men’s rowing team at the 1988 Olympics and took advantage of what led him to that stage last year. He says he is in a state of long-term uncertainty and needs to know himself well and takes time to build resilience. It’s all about how you manage your energy and approach the unknown.

As this year’s game ended, we asked Matt and some of the other former Olympic Google employees to share how their experience helped them at work.

Petricocco-Brand Country Sales Director, Former Olympic Figure Skating Player

Giving the maximum does not help achieve optimal results, but working optimally helps achieve maximum effort, and Finland in figure skating at the 1992 and 1994 Olympics. Petri, the representative, says. And in many cases, people, especially motivated people, think that the more they work, the more they can achieve, but that’s not the case. I wasn’t trying to reach the best of tomorrow, I was trying to grow myself for years.

Petri relies on training to find a healthy work-life balance. He incorporates variations into his calendar to make days and weeks lighter. This will allow you to do your best in the long run without burning out. As an Olympic athlete, Petri learned the value of rest and recovery to avoid injuries and deal with stress. Mental health and well-being are highly valued by Google, and these resources were expanded last year.

Aleksandra Jarmoliska-Cloud software engineer and former Olympic sports shooter Calling Aleksandra a former Olympic athlete is almost a misnomer when she just played in a match in Tokyo this year and just returned in 2016. I interviewed about my role at Google in the same month I qualified, she says for the Tokyo Olympics. Just after the competition, she says that important lessons learned in her career as an athlete lead to work. This may be a bit of a cliché, but I always appreciate Samuel Beckett’s philosophy. Failure. Will last. It fails well.

In sports shooting, you cannot always succeed in exercise. You need to take a step back to clear your head and adapt. This applies to many things involved in programming, says Alexandra. I can’t count the number of times I started from the beginning for some of the features I worked on.

