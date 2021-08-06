Fully stacked SpaceX Starship “dreams come true”





SpaceX will stack Starship Prototype 20 on top of Super Heavy Rocket Booster 4 on August 6, 2011.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX first loaded a Starship prototype rocket on top of a Super Heavy rocket booster on Friday morning, confirming the size of the vehicle, totaling about 400 feet high.

Asked by CNBC about witnessing a milestone at the company’s facility in Bocachica, Texas, Musk replied briefly.

“Dreams come true,” Musk replied in a tweet.

SpaceX is developing a starship to launch cargo and people on missions to the Moon and Mars. The Starship prototype is about 160 feet high, about the size of a 16-story building, and is made of stainless steel, representing an early version of the Muskunveiled rocket in 2019.

The rocket constitutes the lower half of the rocket and is lifted on a super heavy booster approximately 230 feet high. The combined height of Starship and Super Heavy is about 400 feet when stacked for launch.

SpaceX will deploy Super Heavy Booster 4 in preparation for the launch of its first orbital starship.

SpaceX has made multiple short test flights of Starship prototypes over the past year, and reaching orbit represents the next step in testing a rocket. In May, the company unveiled plans for its first orbital flight, launched from its facility in Texas, aimed at flying off the coast of Hawaii.

Work to do

The SpaceX Crane will lift the Starship Prototype 20 onto the Super Heavy Rocket Booster 4 during the stacking operation on August 6, 2021.

Musk outlined four “important items” that SpaceX aims to complete in the next two weeks in preparation for the launch of Starship 20.

SpaceX has added “final heat shield tiles” to the ship, added “heat protection” to Booster 4’s Raptor rocket engine, completed work on the “ground propellant storage tank”, and a quick disconnect arm at the top. He said he needed to add. Of the recently constructed launch tower. The quick disconnect arm connects the power and fuel lines to the rocket prior to launch.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets are partially reusable, but Mask’s goal is to make Starship a fully reusable rocket, with shorter flight times and fuel being the only major cost. Is to do.

SpaceX will stack Starship Prototype 20 on top of Super Heavy Rocket Booster 4 on August 6, 2021.

One of the key factors in making Starship fully reusable is to improve its durability to withstand the intense process of re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere. The small hexagonal heat shield tiles are SpaceX’s answer to that question, and the previously shiny Starship 20 rocket is now covered with thousands of tiles.

“The rest of the tiles have a unique shape that requires machining,” Musk said, so the work on the Starship 20 tiles is about “98% complete.”

NASA paying attention

The SpaceX Crane is preparing to lift the Starship Prototype 20 onto the Super Heavy Rocket Booster 4 during the stacking operation on August 6, 2021.

The US space agency pays close attention to the development of Starship. In particular, NASA awarded SpaceX earlier this year a controversial $ 2.9 billion contract to use rockets to bring astronauts to the moon.

Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen, chief executive officer of NASA’s science mission, told CNBC that he is still monitoring the progress of Starship.

“Yes, I’ve been following this all the time and I’m excited to see @ SpaceX reach this milestone! I can’t wait to see it fly!” Zurbuchen wrote in a tweet. ..

Musk replied to Zurbuchen in another tweet, promoting the expected features of Starship.

“With its size and ability to return scientific instruments even from deep space, Starship will enable a whole new class of scientific missions,” Musk wrote.

