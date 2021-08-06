Hardware lab where Google is planning a Silicon Valley campus





Google is seeking feedback from the city on its initial plans to transform its Silicon Valley office site with “sustainability” features.

San Jose City Filing

Google is planning yet another Silicon Valley campus next to a new center dedicated to hardware, according to the preliminary plans obtained by CNBC.

Since 2018, Google has spent more than $ 389 million on land in northern San Jose, California, and since then the company has submitted detailed preliminary proposals showing a sneak peak in its space plans. The plan, submitted as an “R & D” facility, presents a hardware operations center and another publicly accessible new technology campus located between Mountainview’s current headquarters and the recently approved mega-multipurpose campus. increase. In San Jose.

The future high-tech campus, called “Midpoint,” will include five office buildings connected via a pedestrian bridge over the road. According to some planning documents, it will be located adjacent to three industrial buildings that house several operations in the hardware sector, including Nest products.

Hardware center

Google has submitted plans for an “R & D” center that includes hundreds of updates to three industrial buildings. Includes meeting rooms, lounge areas, microkitchens, equipment platforms, conveyor belts and shipping warehouses, according to the plans and permits seen by CNBC. The plan includes “Google Hardware” and “Nest,” which refers to the company’s connected home business. According to a company spokeswoman, these buildings will house common supplies and store furniture for local campuses and more.

The new space is bringing more hardware efforts in-house under executive Rick Osterloh, where Google oversees devices and services such as Nest, Google Home smart speakers and their flagship Pixel smartphones and PixelBook laptops. Because it looks like. Hardware units have minimized the company’s revenue compared to core internet services such as search, YouTube and Google Cloud, but executives have recently gained more market share this year. He said he was trying to win.

Google is planning three industrial buildings to house the team’s operations, including hardware and Nest.

When Google announced this week that it would throw away Qualcomm’s chips and create its own chips, including those used in its flagship pixel phone, it arguably announced the most serious hardware endeavors. We also use our own chips in the ever-growing number of data centers nationwide. In January, we completed the acquisition of fitness tracking hardware company Fitbit, which has been reviewed by regulators for over a year.

In particular, one building has undergone a major overhaul. According to the plan, 20% of the building is designated for office space and 80% is designated for manufacturing, storage, distribution, and other purposes. According to the document, the company plans the site from at least 2018.

“The new interior space will be used to support the warehousing, distribution, and office functions of the device,” the plan said. According to plans, the space can accommodate up to 169 people, but a Google spokeswoman refused to specify the number of employees to accommodate.

Google has submitted a device platform plan as part of the Device Distribution Center.

Preliminary plan

One planning document describes decorating the interior with sea-themed items such as art installations, murals, driftwood accents, Etsy shell statements, and surfboards hung on the ceiling of conference and training rooms. The meeting rooms are named after Monterey, California and the surrounding seaside areas, such as Cannery Row, Pacific Grove, Fisherman’s Wharf, and Del Monte.

Other changes proposed on the site include parking restructuring, new equipment pads, rooftop equipment enclosures, ADA upgrades, and building surface updates.

According to the company’s plans, the entire site will have 794 parking spaces, including space for more than 20 heavy or semi-trucks, several EV charging stations and an on-site propane tank.

Google refused to comment on most of the details of these documents.

Google’s architectural plans include lounges, offices, and a “micro kitchen.”

New “Midpoint” Tech Campus

Next to the Industrial Center is a more traditional high-tech campus called “Midpoint” that can accommodate up to 3,500 employees. According to CNBC’s plans, the campus will require landscaping and renewal of existing offices rather than entirely new developments.

The company did not provide a timeline as to when the midpoint was due to be completed. Mercury News has previously reported on several features.

“The goal of the proposed project is to enhance pedestrian and cyclist safety and connectivity between the building and the surrounding community,” said Vini Bhargava, project executive for Google’s real estate and workplace services. Wrote in a preliminary review request submitted this summer.

Google’s campus plans include a canopy for an outdoor meeting space for employees.

The new campus is also in line with the company’s shift to open its doors to non-technical neighbors in the face of evacuation concerns. The proposed upgrade will also take place in the post-pandemic era, when the company plans to have more employees working in the office.

Bhargava added that he would like to incorporate landscaping of “outdoor meeting and meeting areas to serve field employees.” To that end, she suggested turning a concrete parking lot into a beautiful green area that uses reclaimed water, and planting trees that act as a natural cooling system and shade. The new feature is aimed at “increasing wildlife habitat and pollination opportunities,” Bhargava added to her letter.

The future high-tech campus, called “Midpoint,” will include five office buildings connected via a pedestrian bridge over the road.

Preliminary requests also propose a new “transportation hub” with shuttles, bicycle parking lots and tickets, allowing employees to reduce the movement of single-seater vehicles. The hub also includes showers, lockers and changing rooms for commuters.

There is a commuter shuttle service that takes employees from all over the Bay Area by bus, and Mr. Bargaba said, “It has been proven to significantly reduce the number of employees driving alone compared to the regional average.”

