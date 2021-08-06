Google’s unmanned project recommender aims to reduce cloud costs





Google today announced a new feature in Active Assist, the Unmanned Project Recommender. This is a collection of Google tools designed to help you optimize your Google Cloud environment. Unmanned Project Recommender aims to provide a one-stop shop for discovering, reusing, and shutting down unmanned cloud computing projects through practical, automated recommendations that leverage machine learning algorithms.

In an enterprise environment, it’s not uncommon for cloud resources to be forgotten from time to time. Not only are these resources difficult to identify, they also tend to cause a lot of headaches for future product teams, including unnecessary waste. According to a recent Anodot survey, less than 20% of companies were able to detect a surge in cloud costs immediately, and 77% of companies with cloud costs above $ 2 million were often surprised by their spending. rice field.

An unmanned project Recommender, available from the Google Clouds Recommendationer API, addresses this by identifying projects that may be abandoned based on API and network activity, billing, cloud service usage, and other signals. I am aiming for it. As product managers Dima Melnyk and Bakh Inamov explain in a blog post, the tool was first tested by Google’s team in 2021 for internal unmanned projects, and eventually for some Google Cloud customer projects. Was used to clean up. It helped to adjust the unmanned project recommender based on the actual data.

Machine learning

Unmanned project recommenders are within your organization, including service accounts with authentication activity, consumed API calls, network I / O, services with billed usage, active project owners, number of active virtual machines, BigQuery jobs, and more. Analyze usage activity across all projects in. And storage requests. Google Cloud customers can automatically export research recommendations and use spreadsheets to work with data and Google Workspace.

based on [various] Unmanned project recommenders can generate recommendations for cleaning up underutilized projects. Underutilized projects are defined using a machine learning model that ranks the projects. [an] Melnyk and Inamov have written recommendations for organizing by usage level or reusing projects with high usage activity but no active project owners.We hope it [customers] Can be improved by leveraging unmanned project recommenders [their] Cloud security system and cost reduction.

Google, like any other tool, is under Google Clouds privacy and security settings[透明性と制御]Note that you can choose to opt out of data processing by disabling the corresponding group on the tab.

