Google My Business UTM Tagging

Welcome to Whiteboard Friday! In today’s episode, guest host and small business SEO expert Claire Carlile discusses what, why, where, and how to tag GMB profiles with UTM.

Editor’s Note: From 1:49, when Claire refers to “reference traffic,” it must be “reference information.”

Video transcription

Hey, Moz fans, and welcome to another edition of Whiteboard Friday. Do you have a list of Google My Business or are you working with a client that has a list of Google My Business? Also, would you like to know more about the value of the traffic that Google My Business directs to your website?

If so, this is a whiteboard Friday for you. I’m Claire Carlyl. BrightLocal’s local search expert. Today, I’m going to talk about UTM tagging for Google My Business.

What is a UTM tag?

Therefore, you might ask, “What is a UTM tag?” If so, you will not be the first person to ask that question.

In other words, UTM stands for Urchin Tracking Module. But if you think of a UTM tag as a tracking code that you add to the end of an external link, you can see where the traffic came from and how it arrived at your website. So when someone clicks on a UTM-tagged URL, the source, media, and campaign details that come to that website are forwarded to Google Analytics.

Why add a UTM tag?

So why would you want to add a UTM tag to your GMB URL? Without tagging, all traffic will be placed in the organic bucket. That’s fine, but I’m not sure if the organic traffic comes from regular organic search results or from the Google My Business URL in your business profile or Google Maps.

Another reason is that many mobile apps and browsers don’t provide referral traffic to Google Analytics, and traffic is put directly into the bucket. We are marketers. We are very accustomed to having to demonstrate the value of ours and the value of our services. Therefore, this is a great way to explain the value you add to your client or organization.

You also often need to secure a budget. So, whether that budget is for much of our time or for Google My Business photos and videos, we can also understand the value of various Google My Business features, so Google Posts are Google It’s more valuable to this client than the product. Or Google products refer to less traffic, but with higher conversion rates.

It also gets the Google search console data for these UTM tagged URLs. Therefore, the query data is displayed. Check out the queries that actually drive impressions and clicks on these UTM-tagged URLs.

Where can I tag it?

Now let’s think about what you can tag. We often hear about zero-click search, but if you’ve been working on local search for a while, this isn’t really a new concept, as potential customers can click to call your business. You can see driving routes, photos, read reviews and see services. All of these do not require you to visit your business website.

However, GMB has many opportunities to actually link to your website and increase traffic to your website. Therefore, what is in the GMB depends on the primary category.

However, most companies have website links. They may have URLs for appointments and menus. They may have Google products. They may have Google posts. You may be using a new follower offer, but not many know it, even fewer are using it, and they may actually die and reach Google’s graveyard. However, it only takes 10 minutes to set up. So if you have a type of business that can attract local followers, it’s worth adding because you know: Does it really drive the value of the business? What does that traffic do when they reach your website? What kind of content do they see? Where are they moving and how are they moving? Is traffic from GMB really profitable? Do they buy things when they get to your website? Next, I got all the conversions and micro-conversions that I set up to be measurable by Google Analytics.

So can I click to make a call? Can I click to send an email? Do they download resources? Do they click through to our social media profile? Do they fill out the form? Do they sign up for our newsletter? You can find all of this by adding UTM tagging.

UTM tagging tips

So here are some tips for UTM tagging. This is because mistakes are so easy that I think it’s most important to be very consistent from the beginning.

Therefore, consistency is important, so think about how to separate words. I like to use dashes. Some people like to use underscores. No matter what you use, it just stays consistent.

Then there are uppercase and lowercase letters. That’s why I always use lowercase letters. The reason is that Google Analytics is case sensitive in all reports. Therefore, if you use a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, Google will report it separately. If this isn’t done correctly, you’ll end up processing a lot of nasty purchased data that you have to organize outside of Google Analytics, and you really don’t want it.

This means that if you confuse the source and media, the traffic will reach other buckets. This is a very sad time. Therefore, the way to avoid it is to think of the source as the beginning of the journey or where the traffic came from, and the medium as the means of transportation. That’s how the traffic arrived from A to B.

Who manages the data?

Therefore, before considering the URL of the website you want to tag, you should consider who manages your data and reports within your organization or the client’s organization through the UTM tags and the framework you set up. You need to play well and sit within their framework. If they are trying to prove the value of something, you don’t want to rob them of clicks.

Now, when you work for a small business, you may find that no one manages your data and reports. In that case, on a happy day, this will definitely work.

Which URL do you want to tag?

So which URL do you want to tag?

Now, I have some questions here. Is there one place or many? So if it’s only one place, you’ll probably tag your home page. If there are many locations, link to the location landing page.

If you are using a Google product, you need to link to the product or service page.

If you have an appointment URL, you will be linked to the contact page. If your website has a booking or booking feature, link to that page.

Now, of course, the menu URL will link to the menu page.

If you’re using Google Posts, think about where to link. If you are posting a special offer, is there a linked special offer page? What do you do with the page when the special offer expires? Will it continue to be resolved, or will it be 301 somewhere else? Plan everything in advance. In fact, you need to find out which URL you want to link to. Are you linking to the correct version? If you’re using https, you don’t need to link to http.

You need to see: Does that page resolve? Can you see all of that page? Does the page provide a 404? If so, obviously don’t you want to link? Does the page go through a series of redirects? This removes the UTM tag from that URL with a series of redirects, which is really undesirable.

How to tag

So, once you know the URLs you need to link to, actually tag them.

Therefore, we are using Google as the source. Some people like to use GMB. However, make sure that whatever you choose, it fits into this framework and is consistent from the start. We use organic for medium. The campaign then uses that field to describe the location of that link in Google My Business.

Therefore, it could be a link, menu, product, or appointment for a major website. If you are using a new follower offer, this is the case. Then use Google Posts to get a little more detailed so you can see which type of post works best. You can also track changes when Google starts moving posts up and down in your business profile.

That is, new posts, offer posts, event posts. Finally, for Google posts, use the campaign content field to describe the actual content of the post. So if you work in a business that has a lot of unique and interesting content, you may need to explain that content. That is, I like to use dates in the summer-21-sale, free-giraffe-rides, curry-night-may-21, or campaign content fields.

So the best tip is that if you are using a post, you can access it. I hope you are using the post. Then use a Google Sheets add-on called Postamatic. This is a great feature that allows you to schedule posts. It also automatically adds UTM tagging in this format. So it is highly recommended.

Therefore, tag GMB URLs and their links with UTM code. Therefore, you might use something like Google’s Campaign URL Builder. This is what I used when I first started tagging business profiles. But since then, I’ve been working on a UTM tagging guide using Google Sheets. This is basically a gift you give to you with love.

So you can use it to keep everything tidy and put it all in one place. Automatically generate tags. So just drop the URLs on the sheet and they will provide you with the UTM code for those URLs. This is a good way to keep track of what you are adding. If you’re not using Postamatic, it could be Google Posts.

It may be your Google product. You then have a record and can understand what types of content resonate, what does not resonate, and what you can do better with your content. The guide and seat can be found at this URL.

That’s all for today. If its helpful then im happy. Let’s meet again.

