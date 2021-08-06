Afrocenchix received over $ 1 million in funding with Google support





Rachael Twumasi-Corson and Joycelyn Mate launched Africanicix in 2011 to help with alopecia, but the two black women did much more.

In their search to address their hair problems, the pair found that many of the hair care products available for black women contained artificial and toxic chemicals. Twumasi-Corson and Mate built Africanicix from scratch and established a small customer base with products such as sulfate-free shampoos and silicone-free conditioners.

In June, after 10 years of hard work, Africanix raised $ 1.2 million through Google’s Black Founders Fund. In addition, Africanicix is ​​the first black-owned hair care company to sell its products at Whole Foods UK.

The road to success has not been a smooth road for the two women. Early in funding, the beauty knowledge of Tumashi Corson and Mate was criticized, their experience was neglected, and investors did not believe that the black hair care industry was worth the involvement.

“We asked someone,’Why are you talking about Africa?'” “Africans joking about being poor,” Twumasi-Corson told Business Insider. “It was a very strange experience.

Today, Africanix hair care products are sold in 27 countries, including the United States, with 70% of sales coming from word-of-mouth. In addition to shampoos and conditioners, Afrocenchix has moisturizing creams, scalp oils and products to address dry hair and other hair problems. This website also has introductory quizzes to help customers find the right product for what they want to do with their hair.

The black hair care industry has skyrocketed in recent years as black men and women handle problems with their own hands and create a herd of natural hair care products to sell to their people. According to a CNBC report, the black hair care industry is worth more than $ 2.5 billion and does not include hair accessories, wigs or electrical styling products. The true value is much higher.

Africanicix isn’t the only black-owned company to make a profit in the black hair care industry. Dave Salvant and Songe LaRon have created Squire, an both Android and Apple application that allows hairdresser owners and customers to easily create and manage hairdresser reservations and make payments online or offline.

Squire has announced just $ 60 million in Series D funding, bringing the company’s total valuation to $ 750 million.

Check out the page from their pitch deck.

