How to establish access control with Google Analytics

Coordinating analytic reports across the team can feel like a whac-a-mole rather than a progressive workflow. Who is responsible for updating the analysis report? Who should I be notified when the report is updated? Who do you no longer need to notify?

To reduce Google Analytics reports from the game, users need to check access controls. Doing so will help you answer the reporting questions and avoid the blame game when the report is skewed.

Understand the report structure of Google Analytics

Creating a team plan for your Google Analytics workflow begins with understanding the hierarchy of accounts, properties, and views. An account is where the team logs in to view management settings and related reports.

The property is intended to assign analytical measurements to an app, website, or landing page. Teams can choose to view the website or app metrics or subsections of the website or app in separate views. Views are the presentation layer of Google Analytics and show how dimensions and metrics are displayed in reports.

Accounts act as the organizational “parent” of properties and views. The team configures reports and views according to the website, app, or landing page that you want to include in your Google Analytics account.

Understand Google’s access control

Google provides administrators with two access control features to coordinate their account structure. One is set for the account and the other is set according to the properties. When you adjust access in your account and properties, the administrator’s permissions are adjusted according to the individual user’s permissions. A company can give only one team responsibility, rather than restricting access to certain properties and allowing the entire team to have editorial responsibility for the entire account.

There are four settings for access management. In User Management, change user permissions. To change permissions, add or remove email addresses associated with a particular team member.[編集]Settings allow you to adjust the report view. Collaboration settings allow for more editorial tweaks at this level, allowing multiple individuals to create and edit shared assets such as dashboards, report segments, and even custom reports. Read and analyze settings allow users to view reports and configurations without having access to edit settings. This is great for managers who need to see the results of dashboards or custom reports without being involved in the creation.

The four settings give the administrator the flexibility to determine who needs edit access and assign the reports or groups of reports that they can access.

Google has updated these access modules after receiving feedback on the initial limited range of admin settings for Google Analytics. The standard way to do this was to add the primary user’s email to the account. However, if a team change made the person inaccessible, or if they were away for an extended period of time, downstream users would not be able to access some reports. This required people to share their account logins to avoid continuity issues when accessing reports. To avoid this scenario, Google introduced a management access feature that was updated a few years ago.

How analytics teams get the most out of GA4 settings

In a previous post, I explained the need to ask specific questions when working with analytics. Its peculiarity extends to determining who will view the GA4 report and when to analyze the report. Share baseline questions that the report aims to answer, plan analysis reports, tags, and tools as needed, and provide report editing access to key analysts following the data. .. With too many cooks in your account settings, the consequences can be disastrous, so proper access between editing and viewing allows everyone involved to see the report as needed. Following this practice will establish rules for your team to perform useful analytical workflows.

Google also provides a history view of account access changes. In the Property Settings menu, select Property History. A list of changes made to the property is displayed. This includes changers, implementation dates, and affected properties. The date range can be adjusted to display the complete history. This list will help you know the full background of user access and inform you of your next step decision.

Most of these settings are easy, so you don’t need to bring a consultant to help you here. However, if your team implements GA4 with a consultant agency, discuss configuring administrator settings. You can establish how to manage your reports and highlight what analytic tag planning you need to implement. Doing this gives everyone involved a complete shared knowledge of what the expected reporting workflow is within the organization.

It also highlights potential concerns when teams review the results of their campaigns in reports. From optimization tasks to knowing who has access to privacy compliance. Many steps do not give you immediate answers. However, open communication about these settings allows the team to continue to move forward in unison.

Pierre DeBois is the founder of Zimana, a digital analytics consultancy for small businesses. He reviews data from web analytics and social media dashboard solutions and provides recommendations and web development actions to improve marketing strategies and business profitability.

