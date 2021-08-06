



Rising Lords Anniversary Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and strategy game.

Rising Lords Anniversary Early Access PC Game 2021 Overview Rising Lords is a medieval turn-based strategy game with card and board elements. Send your serfs to fight and die in your name…or let them thrive, and use them to your advantage! Collect taxes and resources. Dictate subsistence and field work. Craft weapons, reshape the battlefield, mobilize armies, and build powerful fortified cities. Help your people become knights, or throw them into a distant battlefield, but be careful: even the most humble peasants will eventually revolt… In addition to its campaign mode, Rising Lords features powerful multiplayer functionality. Play a quick game or settle in for the evening or more. Play mind games with your friends using special Rising Lords characters and spread false information. Let them pay the price for insolence in questioning your right to rule! FEATURES ● Finding the perfect balance – juxtaposing production, resource gathering, diplomacy, betrayal, taxes and rations – all vital to the success of your provinces ● Deep Tactics – Use counters for troop types, morale, terrain and cards to gain an even upper hand against seemingly impossible odds ● Strategic battles – Besiege your enemies’ cities to starve them, launch an all-out attack, or wait for them to reach you ● Up to 4 multiplayer simultaneously – no need to wait for each individual player for their turn ● Psychology of war – play mind games by spreading false information and using numbers to harass your opponents ● Micro Variables – Morale, terrain and fortifications have a huge impact on battle, and the tide can turn quickly ● CUSTOMIZATION – Design your commander Look at skills, craft your perfect cities and troops ● Risks and Opportunities – Interact with characters visiting your province. Find ways to take advantage, and act quickly to eliminate threats! ● CHOOSE WHAT YOU WANT – Interact with 50 different events and collect unique cards to surprise your enemy! Technical Specifications for this version Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: EnglishUploader / Re packer Group: Game File Name: Rising_Lords_Anniversary_Early_Access.zipGame Download Size: 475 MBMD5SUM: cb1b83026f86d5ab9d68b4ec37a39876 System Requirements

Before you start Rising Lords Anniversary Early Access Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Rising Lords Anniversary Early Access Free Download

Click the button below to start Rising Lords Anniversary Access Early Access. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

