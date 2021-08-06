What does Google’s Tensor SoC mean for Google’s hardware and software efforts?





Google recently announced the Tensor SoC for the upcoming Pixel 6 flagship phone.

Google

Last week, Google announced the next Tensor SoC: It’s supported on the blog of Google hardware leader Rick Osterloh and details how SoC affects Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro flagship phones. Interestingly, the Osterlohs blog mentions AI four times, but never mentions 5G, the main selling point of recent phones. This is probably because Google’s greatest strength lies in software, and more specifically in AI.

Google’s AI hardware experience

If Google’s announcement of its new Tensor smartphone SoC sounds familiar, it’s because Google’s Tensor processor unit, called the TPU, is already in use in the cloud for AI inference purposes. Google’s TPU v4 for the cloud has announced impressive preliminary ML Perf training results for the Nvidias A100, which is considered the gold standard for training. So, of course, Google’s decision to name the new SoC (codenamed Whitechapel) Tensor means that Google is primarily aiming for heavy ML tasks on the inference side. One thing to consider is that inference and training are very different types of machine learning capabilities and generally require different specific AI hardware. Given that most consumer products are built to make inferences rather than training, you can’t always expect a TPU to behave like a Tensor SoC. Not all hardware that can perform training is good at reasoning, and vice versa. For Google Pixel, we were talking about smartphones with limited batteries and huge displays, so ML performance per watt is much more important than absolute performance.

The important thing to consider for Tensor SoCs is to target AI performance first and foremost. Google is best-in-class in terms of improving the user experience with AI-accelerated features. The Google Assistant is at the heart of the experience, combining complex speech recognition and contextual algorithms with advanced search capabilities. Given that Google’s translation, photography, and dictation capabilities also rely on ML acceleration, it’s understandable why Google wants to enhance its performance. Suppose Google leads the capabilities and use cases of AI and can accelerate them faster than its competitors. In that case, competitors are unlikely to catch up and the user experience cannot be achieved outside the ecosystem.

Current and future silicon partners

Google has not yet announced a SoC foundry partner that is either TSMC or Samsung, or a modem partner that is either MediaTek, Qualcomm, or Samsung. It’s unlikely that Google will discontinue Qualcomms SoC and continue using modems, but keep it on the list for now. It’s worth remembering that if Google discontinues Qualcomm, Pixel risks not having the fastest modem in town (especially given that Apple is currently using Qualcomm throughout its 5G iPhone 12 lineup. ). Many rumors suggest that Samsung is both a foundry partner and a modem provider. This makes sense because Samsung is the only company that can offer both to Google at the same time.

According to Qualcomm, the AI ​​performance of the Snapdragon 888 is 26 trillion times per second (TOPS). If you really want to justify spending hundreds of millions of dollars each year on building a custom SoC for the Pixel line, Google’s Tensor SoC will need to go beyond that. That said, if Google builds a powerful enough SoC, it’s possible to use these same SoCs on tablets and Chromebooks. This could offer an interesting opportunity to solve scale, which is one of the biggest problems Google is plagued with custom SoC designs. Without scale, building a custom SoC would lose proposals, and if the design team wasn’t competitive with what’s already available on the market, it would be a loss-leading exercise. Samsung and Apple do it today because their business brings them scale. Huawei did the same until the US government made it virtually impossible. In short, it has a well-established track record of doing this by smartphone makers, but it’s generally much more voluminous than Google.

Google Pixel smartphone.

Google

summary

That said, I believe Google has the opportunity to improve the overall user experience of the Google Pixel line by fully integrating SoCs, operating systems and devices under one roof. Apple shows that its system-wide approach to power, performance, and user experience outperforms other industries in almost every benchmark. However, Apple does not have the amount of data or AI capabilities that Google provides. I understand that Google wants to control the entire device, but the company chooses the wrong modem partner or does something else (such as running out of RAM) and pixels 6 ..

Disclosure: My company, Moor Insights & Strategy, like all research and analyst companies, has provided or provided research, analysis, advice and consulting to many tech companies in the industry. I do not hold any stock positions with the companies listed in this column.

