Google considered buying some or all of the epics during the Fortnite clash, court documents said.





According to a newly unsealed court filing, Google considered buying Epic Games as companies sparred over the Epics Fortnite Android app. Last night, Google lifted some of its edits to Epic’s antitrust complaints against Google. Epic corrected it last month and resubmitted it. The complaint still omits many details about Google’s dealings with a particular company, but the new details reflect Google’s internal communication about competition on the Android platform.

Epic claims that Google was threatened by plans to evade Google’s official Play Store Commission by distributing Fortnite through other channels, and in the unedited segment, Epic plans a transmission that threatens Google. It cites an internal Google Docs that it calls. The epic description of the situation is as follows:

Google will share its monopoly interests with its business partners to ensure an agreement to block competition and address infections recognized from efforts such as Epic to provide consumers and developers with competitive alternatives. Developed a series of internal projects. And I’m thinking of buying some or all of Epic to mitigate this threat.

Internal messages discussing that possibility remain confidential, and complaints do not indicate that Google has contacted Epic on these plans. It also seems to have happened after Epic started planning to release Fortnite on Android in 2018, but no time frame for discussion is given. In a post-publishing tweet of this article, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said the plan was unknown to us at the time.

This was unknown to us at the time. A court protection order found that Google is considering purchasing Epic to stop its efforts to compete with Google Play. https: //t.co/HSS1edUrQm

Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) August 6, 2021

Epic also claims that Google has offered a special deal to launch Fortnite on the Play Store. In another unsealed section, the complaint explained that Google Play Manager contacted Epic about plans to sideload Fortnite and admitted that sideloading was a frankly terrible experience for the process. I am.

One manager contacted Epics’ Vice President and Co-Founder to assess Epics’ interest in special transactions, especially the experience of downloading and obtaining Fortnite directly on Android. The manager says that downloading Fortnite directly is a terrible experience, frankly, and Epic needs to worry that most people don’t take more than 15 steps.

According to another section, staff have difficulty imposing Google on consumers who want to download directly, [p]User experience in that there are more than 15 steps to get the app [via sideloading] Two steps on vsPlay or iOS.

Overall, Google understands that the myriad of barriers to direct downloads have the effect of protecting the monopoly of app distribution and limiting the ability of developers to distribute apps.

In an internal document titled Response to Epic, Google employees explained that installation friction associated with direct downloads was not only a bad experience for users, but also that Google knew that it would severely limit it from that data. Did [Epics] arrival.The documentation keeps explaining it [f]uture [Fortnite] Updates are challenged in the following ways: Targeting, update experience via the web. The direct download approach is most relevant to malicious apps and [Epics] Brand / Demographics; And It [t]His approach will cause serious confusion for users. [Google Play] Still attract [billions] Percentage of users who search Fortnite and encounter deadlocks that do not clarify the solution.

The epic proceeding was recently associated with a much larger state antitrust complaint against Google. Like Epic, a group of state judicial ministers argue that Android isn’t much more open than Google claims, creating deliberate barriers, including Android phone features, and trading with phone makers to third parties. We limit the party’s app store to avoid downloading apps directly.

Google called epic proceedings futile

Google has also removed some edits to state complaints, primarily related to internal explanations of how Android works. For example, in a 2017 presentation on the Amazons App Store, Google clearly states that it honestly admits that most users and developers aren’t consciously choosing to use the defaults. And in 2019, we called Apple and Android a new closed internet ecosystem that centralizes content delivery through the app store. [and] The larger context of these statements is not clear, but payments via app store services.

Google has strongly denied allegations in both proceedings. The open Android ecosystem allows developers to distribute apps through multiple app stores. For game developers who choose to use the Play Store, there is a consistent policy that is fair to developers and keeps the store safe for users. Fortnite will continue to be available on Android, but it violates the policy and cannot be made available on Play. We will continue to protect ourselves from these futile claims.

Epic filed a lawsuit against both Apple and Google last year after introducing a payment system and a new Fortnite payment system that circumvents in-app purchase fees, both of which have pushed Fortnite out of their mobile stores. (Fortnite will continue to be available on Android devices via sideloading.) An epic proceeding against Apple was filed in May and is currently awaiting a court ruling.

August 6th, 1:10 pm EST update: Added statement and tweet from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney.

