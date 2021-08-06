The leaked document shows that Google has fired dozens of employees for accessing and misusing user data.





According to a document leaked from Google, the company has illegally and unethically accessed user and employee data and shared it outside the workplace, according to a Motherboard report. Dismissed 10 employees. Between 2018 and 2020, these individuals took advantage of privileged access to tools and data and used it for personal reasons.

Motherboard got this document. Although not explicitly shared, it was known in the past for discovering similar abuses on Facebook, MySpace, Snapchat, and other major tech companies. Not only that, Google itself responded to the document and confirmed the allegations. It lists the number of cases that had to be dealt with, and you can see that the end tabulation below is consistently low, but user privacy is not a number game.

After getting the leaked documentation, a Google spokesperson told the motherboard:

The cases mentioned are primarily related to improper access or misuse of proprietary and sensitive corporate information or IP. For user data, restrict access to user data to individuals who need it, require legitimacy to access such data, perform multi-step reviews before granting access to sensitive data, monitor, etc. We severely restrict employee access through many of the industry’s leading safeguards. Access anomalies and violations.

The number of violations, whether intentional or careless, is consistently low. All employees are trained annually, all allegations are investigated, and violations lead to corrective action, including dismissal. We follow a rigorous process to ensure transparency in disclosing the number and results of our investigations to our employees and to protect customer and user data from internal and external threats.

Google spokesperson for motherboard

Employee dismissal due to security issues

201818 end 201926 end 202036 end

Employees spying on users weren’t surprisingly new, and every company that had to process personal information needed to mitigate this kind of problem in some way. Google’s solution to its own internal conflict was to warn, train, and guide individuals. Of course, if these methods don’t work, employees who violate Google’s policies will be dismissed.

Access to Google’s user data is provided on demand, and many safeguards are in place to prevent this type of breach. In just 10% of Google’s cases last year (down from 15% in 2019), employees delved into user data, where individuals could access or modify that data. In some cases, it indicates that it has been deleted.

All of this is of deep concern. Limit. Even an example of information abuse is a very abominable and unacceptable act. It is human nature to abuse power and abuse status, but trust in Big Tech is never built in such reports. We haven’t minimized this, as it is true that 75 of the 150,000 people working at Google have only 0.05 percent. That said, it’s not justified at all, and misuse of user information can change or destroy the lives of many people.

Many people avoid the company because of these situations, and it is a fully acceptable course of action. I also think we need to pay attention to Big Tech’s checks and balances, rather than avoiding innovation and the convenience it brings, but it’s also a valuable and constant life of living a private and protected life. The line between ideas becomes thinner day by day. It’s good that Google keeps track of all cases of abuse, and if it wants to remain a common name, it needs to do everything in its power to mercilessly and aggressively quell them all. there is.

