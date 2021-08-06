Google’s Pixel 5a leaks ahead of launch later this month





The upcoming Pixel 5a will appear to have a similar design to last year’s Pixel 4a 5G (pictured above), but the new leak suggests that its internal specifications are closer to those of the standard Pixel 5. increase. Photo: Sam Rutherford

As previously expected, a new leak revealed a number of Pixel 5a’s core specs prior to its official release later this month, after not appearing earlier this summer.

According to Front Page Techs Jon Prosser, the Pixel 5a will be available on August 26th, but strangely, the phone seems to be available only in two countries (at least initially): the United States and Japan.

But more importantly, Prosser also elaborated on some of the Pixel 5as headline specifications. This looks very similar to last year’s Pixel 5, but with a much larger display. According to Prosser, the Pixel 5a has a 6.4-inch display (possibly using an OLED panel) with a refresh rate of 90Hz. This is a significant improvement over the Pixel 5’s 6-inch screen or the 6.2-inch display above. Pixel 4a 5G. Also, unlike last year, there doesn’t seem to be a smaller or cheaper version of the Pixel 5a that you got with the standard Pixel 4a.

Other specifications are rumored to include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chip (which means the Pixel 5a comes with a 5G connection), 6GB of RAM, and a fairly large 4,650mAh battery. Unfortunately, unlike the Pixel 5, the Pixel 5a doesn’t seem to support wireless charging.

G / O media may receive fees

In particular, the Pixel 5a will feature the same camera used in last year’s Pixel 5, while supporting a dustproof and waterproof IP67 rating and a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack. For the Pixel 5as design, based on recent renderings, Google seems to stick to a very minimalist approach. The Pixel5a features a simple matte blackbody, a fingerprint sensor on the back, and a selfie cam with punched holes in the upper left corner. It’s basically the same as last year’s Pixel 4a 5G.

Also, Google hasn’t yet announced the price of the Pixel 6, but Google’s upcoming flagship product will not only get a new design, a new custom-built SoC, an in-screen fingerprint reader, and an improved camera. It is also important to note that it is clear. Google positions Pixel 6 as a high-end premium device. Also, if the Pixel 6 costs around $ 800 or more, the Pixel 5a could be a more important alternative for anyone looking for an affordable midrange alternative.

Prossers’ leak track record has been somewhat uneven this year (especially with Apple’s leaks), but he says he’s confident that due to the nature of the source, the above details will ultimately be available. device. In any case, Prosser says the Pixel 5a will be available on August 26th, so we need to know more by the end of the month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/googles-more-affordable-pixel-5a-leaked-just-weeks-ahea-1847436032 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos