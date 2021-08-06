Google announces new 2021 Google Nest doorbells, cams and more





With the increase in telecommuting, there is growing interest in home security systems for good reason. According to data compiled by the security and security site Safe At Last, there are 2.5 million robbers annually, with an average loss of about $ 2,400 per robbery. However, a recent study at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte showed that the presence of cameras helped stop thieves and protect their homes.

Yesterday, Google announced the next generation of Nest products. From cameras to doorbells, each product is designed to provide peace of mind and comfort, ensuring that your work days and sleep cycle are safe and unobtrusive. The new Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell are currently available for pre-order and will be available on August 24th. According to Google, a floodlighted NestCam and a new wired indoor NestCam are coming soon. (All of these require a Wi-Fi router connection.)

Google’s first battery-powered camera offers installation flexibility, but if you don’t want to worry about rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, we also offer a cable. The device comes with an improved sensor for detecting animals, vehicles, etc., and maintains 1080p HD video quality at a 130 degree angle. It can also be expected to have IP54 weather resistance for indoor and outdoor use. Includes up to 3 hours of event history, but with a Google Nest Aware subscription, you can extend up to 60 hours for $ 18 per month. When the power is turned off, both the battery and the wired connection can record up to about 1 hour of camera time, and when the power is restored, it will be seamlessly uploaded to the cloud.

This next-generation Nest Doorbell runs on batteries instead of wires, so it can be installed anywhere near the door. The 3: 4, 1080p HD video ratio gives you access to a vertical view of Family Faces technology alerts to see your family standing outside the door. (Familiar Faces features require a NestAware subscription.) Previous generations included free motion and motion sensors, but this device is an extension to distinguish between people, packages, animals, and vehicles. Provides alerts. Send these alerts to your mobile phone or pair them with your Google device at home to let them know who’s coming to your door.

Not much detail has been published about this new device. However, judging by its predecessor and peers, the Google Nest Cam with floodlights offers the same functionality as the new Nest, along with powerful floodlights on both sides of the camera. Based on Google’s Nest page, unlike wireless indoor / outdoor Nest Cams, you may need a wired connection. All Google cameras offer 1080p HD video, 110-degree motion detection, and speaker-to-voice conversation capabilities, so similar technical specifications are expected for this device.

Google’s first-generation indoor wired cams had specifications similar to indoor / outdoor cams with 1080p HD video, talk-and-listening technology, and 24/7 livestreaming. Much detail hasn’t been announced so far about the new wired indoor cam, but based on the images released, I don’t think it’s disappointing. More colors are offered for a seamless and cohesive look in any space. It also has the same design as indoor / outdoor 2nd generation cams and 1st generation indoor nest cams.

Rebecca Isaacs, shopping today

