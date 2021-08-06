Unopened 1985 Super Mario Bros. video game sold for record $ 2 million





If you had this cartridge and never opened it …

Rally

This Mario is really super. On Friday, collectibles site Larry announced that someone had paid $ 2 million for an unopened 1985 Super Mario Bros. video game cartridge and set a world record. The sale broke the record in less than a month when an anonymous buyer at Heritage Auctions paid $ 1.56 million for a copy of the 25-year-old Super Mario 64.

“The rally’s new world record with $ 2,000,000 in sales of Super Mario Bros. in 1985, which shows the highest price ever paid for video games of any title,” the site said in a tweet. did.

Previous records were set on auction sites, but Larry uses another system to invite people to buy items and invest in a share of those items. When an item is offered, the investor votes to sell or hold it.

“The space (of video games) is incredibly hot right now,” said a rally representative. The 3000 shares of Super Mario Bros. Games were initially offered to investors in August 2020 for a total of $ 150,000.

It’s certainly a profitable sale. The New York Times reports that Larry bought the game for $ 140,000 in April 2020 and investors handed over an offer of $ 300,000 later that year. A graduate student told the newspaper that he had invested $ 100 in game stock and made $ 950 from the sale.

