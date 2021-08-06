Genshin Impact Player invades lightning leveled by ice bridge





Genshin Impact players found a way to bust to the latest location in the game long before they were supposed. Players tried to uselessly wiggle the path to lightning, the latest region of the game, by building a huge ice bridge in vast open water, but developer Mihoyos made a statement to prevent it. Failed due to an attempt.

However, one truly enthusiastic player has found a way to combine the clever manipulation of internet connections with the surprisingly convenient ice attack.

Reddit user dezeadmf, known in-game as Meow, made a long trek from Liyue harbor near the southeastern part of the Genshin Impact start map to Ritou, the port of Inazumas across the long sea. They managed to overcome them all at low, low adventure rank 9 before the player manipulated many characters, resources, or many stamina.

Normally, you will not be able to enter the lightning bolt until you reach Adventure Rank 30 and after completing a series of quests to reach it. Dezeadmf rejected that option and used the abilities of the starting character Kaeyas Frostgnaw to freeze the icy road towards lightning. The process itself takes more than 20 minutes to cover most of the distance. For those who follow all the attempts that have failed in the past week, Mihoyo has made some obstacles to prevent this tactic because he was clearly aware that the player would try this.

Image: Derpfish / Mihoyo via YouTube

When you reach a point close enough to Lito, you will begin to be personally electrocuted by Baal, General Raiden and ruler of Inazuma. Many players toasted with her surprise attack. Although not fatal, its knockback makes walking the Kaayas ice bridge painful. And even if you survive Baal’s barrage, the game will eventually reach the point where it kicks you to the loading screen and sends you back to the top of the map, but the chances of this happening seem inconsistent. Countless players have tried to find a traditional way to go beyond this, but Mihoyo really didn’t want anyone to fool the way into new content.

However, the studio didn’t consider a bit of manipulation about how this always-on online game works. Dezeadmf has taken an unprecedented approach to MMOs. Use a lag-inducing program or manually disconnect your device from the internet for a few seconds to interrupt the game and provide almost unlimited stamina. Basically, Genshin Impact considers the loss of connection to be a lag spike, but it does not rubber band backwards when reconnecting. This allowed dezeadmf to swim to Baal’s lightning attack and Mihoyos’ loading screen attack without the character drowning in fatigue.

In their instructions on how to carry out the feat, dezeadmf points out that the entire trip took 6 to 7 hours due to their accident, and to those who have the patience to do it. Good luck. They also said that the level had dropped significantly due to the intended method of lightning, but the scaling of the game prevented the enemy from killing and was able to pick up World Quests and successfully find the treasure. ..

This is a kind of decisive achievement that Genshin Impact Player is famous for. If the game’s gacha system impedes progress, you will do it yourself, even if it bans you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.polygon.com/22612966/genshin-impact-player-breaks-inazuma-hack The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos