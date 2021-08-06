Major Destiny 2 ability changes coming in Season 15





In this week’s latest Bungie, combat gameplay designer Eric Smith has confirmed a major ability change towards the Queen of Witches in Destiny 2 Season 15.

After weeks, it’s time to say goodbye to the Season of Splicers. The latest Destiny 2 season has given players the opportunity to revisit the Vault of Glass, especially Transmog.

Season 15 is just around the corner, and the countdown to the Queen of Witches is being shortened weekly. It’s clear that Bungie wants to make some important changes to Destiny 2 ahead of its next expansion. One of them is the ability of the game, and one of the developers gives a complete summary of what to expect.

This information was revealed in the latest entry on the weekly Destiny 2 blog. Combat gameplay designer Eric Smith said: We’ve been working hard to create a Season 15 Ability Balance patch, but before we get into the balance change, here’s some information on quality of life changes that will debut in Season 15. “

Let’s take a closer look at future changes in Destiny 2.

Individual mele action

Starting next season, you’ll be able to bind charged and uncharged melee attacks to separate inputs, giving you more control over when to use your abilities. This is an opt-in feature and these new actions are unbound by default.

When you customize the control, you will see the following new entry in the action list:

Auto Proximity is the new name for the proximity action you used earlier. Your melee attack is context sensitive and its behavior depends on your ability to equip and your proximity to the enemy. It usually works well, but it can also betray the player’s intentions. Charged Mele is a new action that activates the Charged Mele ability whenever you press a button, regardless of whether the enemy is within the rush range. If you press input when the melee ability is not fully charged, no action is taken and the melee ability icon flashes red, similar to the grenade ability’s behavior. Uncharged melee attack is a new action that always activates an uncharged melee attack, even if the charged melee attack ability is fully charged.

It’s pretty easy, but there are a few things to keep in mind.

Melee attacks are triggered as soon as you press the button, not when you release it. Don’t wait for melee attacks to see if you’re still pressing the button before launching. This means that you cannot set a melee action to a long press or double press input. Due to the limited number of inputs in the game controller, it may be necessary to devise a control mapping method. Personally, I like to place assault melee attacks on RB / R2 and non-assault melee attacks on right stick click / R3. This doubles the finisher action and non-charged melee action with a right stick click / R3, and if the enemy is ready to finish, the enemy who finishes takes precedence over the melee attack. If you assign a charged melee and an uncharged melee to the same input, the charged melee always takes precedence over the uncharged melee. This is the opposite of the automatic proximity action.

To use these new actions with your keyboard / mouse:

Open Settings menu Click Keyboard / Mouse Scroll down to assign charged and uncharged proximity to input

To use these new actions in your controller:

[設定]Open the menu.[コントローラー],[ボタンレイアウト]Move in the order of[カスタム]Go to[チャージド近接]When[非充電近接]Scroll to. Finally, assign these to the Input Season 15 Ability Balance Pass.

In Season 15, we prepared a number of balance changes to raise the low-performance subclass and tone down the high-performance subclass. With no further effort, the following ability changes have been successful in Season 15.

GENERAL ABILITIES STASIS FREEZE Frozen players can now start breakouts while in the air. Shorter breakout animations and camera transitions. This means that if you decide to escape, you can fight back sooner. Distinguish between long freeze and short freeze visual processing to make it easier to identify each status. Slides During slides, players will now receive the following weapon penalties: -20 Stability + 15% Shotgun Pellet Spread 1.5x Flinch TITAN RALLY BARRICADE

This barricade variant is rarely used, so we’ve made changes to make it a more viable option. It retains the same reload speed benefits as before, while adding other weapon buffs.

Standing behind the rally barricade will also offer the following weapon buffs: +30 Stability + 10% Range-50% Flinch All Barricades Fast-moving players now take more damage when moving hostile Titan Barricades. The barricade now protrudes slightly into the ground to better protect Titan’s feet on uneven ground. This reduces the chances of an explosion or projectile sneaking through the bottom of the barricade and hitting the Titan.Behemoth

This patch also fixes a bug where the Whisper of Rime overshield did not scale precision damage properly, was significantly stronger than intended, and primarily affected Tectonic Harvest Behemoths.

While equipped with Cryoclasm, the base slide shatters crystals and frozen enemies. The duration of the screen FX that notifies the player that the long slide of Cryoclasm is ready has been increased from 1 second to about 4.5 seconds. Shivering Strike Movement speed has been increased by 25%. Fixed a bug where the Whisper of Rime Overshield provided wasn’t scaling precision damage correctly. Throwing a Middle Tree Sunbreaker Hammer The time it takes for a hammer to explode after hitting the ground has been increased from 6.5 seconds to 10 seconds. Damage increased by up to 50% compared to powerful PvE combatants. TOP-AND-BOTTOM-TREE STRIKER Fists of Havoc The slam explosion radius has been increased by 14%. Reduced slam damage attenuation. Reduced slam attack activation costs from 21% to 18%.Middle tree striker

This change is balanced by not mentioning it yet. More on this in a future TWAB.

Inertia override duration increased from 4 seconds to 6 seconds. Sliding over ammo bricks grants 20% proximity energy.Top tree sentinel

The following changes refer to the Ward of Dawn bubble itself, not the players in the bubble. Currently, dropping the Ward of Dawn onto a boss is very effective and easy. The goal of this change is to reduce the range of encounters resolved by the Ward of Dawn and make the strong bubbles a conscious choice by Titan.

Damage taken from the Ward of Dawn boss has been increased from 0.25x-> 7x (0 resilience). Damage taken can be reduced by 0.25 times based on the owner’s resilience statistics.Hunter Revenant

In last season’s Stasis Balancing, I feel like I hit the withering blade a little too hard. The following changes make landing a bit easier, while keeping the damage and slow duration in place.

Silence and squall squall movement speed has been increased by 20%. Squall Storm now stops when it touches the boss. Increased the speed and tracking of withering blade projectiles by 10%.Middle Tree Gunslinger

I would like to provide hunters with a large window to defeat burning enemies and trigger Playing with Fire perks. That’s why I gave the knife trick timer a 25% buff.

Knife Trick Burn time increased from 3 seconds to 4 seconds. TOP-TREE GUNSLINGER 6-Shooter damage falloff now starts at 25m instead of 20m. ARCS TRIDER Passive Super duration has been increased from 16 seconds to 20 seconds. Heavy slam explosion radius increased from 5m to 6m. Damage to PvE combatants has been increased by 33%. Top Tree Ark Strider Deadly Reach duration increased from 8 seconds to 10 seconds. Middle Tree Ark Strider Lightning Weave When dealing damage with Tempest Strike, Lightning Weave is now triggered. You can now extend the timer by damaging any weapon. MIDDLE-TREE NIGHTS TALKER Damage reduction in Spectral Blade Super has been reduced from 52% to 47%. Reduced additional DR when invisible from + 5% to + 3%. WARLOCK SHADEBINDER Winter’s Wrath has reduced shutter pulse damage compared to short range supermarkets. To defeat players in Burning Mall, Fist of Havoc, Sentinel Shield, Nova Warp, Ark Staff, and Spectral Blade, you need to freeze and crush Warlock twice (in a glacier earthquake, defeat it in one crush). can do).Top Tree Dawn Blade

I doubled the heat rise because I want you to find out the true identity of TTD in the aerial battle. We hope this change will make it easier for players of all skill levels to access Heat Rise.

The angle of the CelestialFire tracking cone has been reduced. Arming shapes now shrink over time. Detonation size reduced by 1m. Damage reduction increased at close range. Icarus Dash now offers one air dodge every 4 seconds. Increased to 2 evasions every 5 seconds while under the influence of heat rise. Heat rise duration increased from 10 seconds to 15 seconds. Increased the time extension given to air kills when Heat Rises are active. The extension time depends on the type of enemy killed. With Heat Rises, your current location is now displayed on enemy radar. MIDDLE-TREE DAWN BLADE Damage taken from Well of Radiance Boss has been increased from 0.25×1.5x (Resilience 0). Damage taken can be reduced by 0.25 times based on the owner’s resilience statistics. Note: This refers to the Well of Radiance itself, not the players in the well. Damage resistance buff against enemy players increased from 20% to 40% Players in Well of Radiance are no longer affected by stasis freezes and throws. Wellswords can now be frozen and crushed by Stasis. Induced flame duration increased from 7 seconds to 10 seconds. Damage buff increased from 20% to 25%. BOTTOM-TREEDAWN BLADE Reduced delay before starting Phoenix dive. You can now enter a direction and dive in that direction. Reworking Igniting Touch Abilities: Solar ability kills and kills on burning targets will cause the target to explode, burning other nearby enemies (even if they die while burning). I did. MIDDLE-TREE STORMCALLER ChaosReach Increased beam environment-Collision size to better match collision size and damage size. Reduced PvP beam damage radius by 20%. The radius of the beam end point sphere of PvP has been reduced by 33%. BOTTOM-TREE STORMCALLER Arc Soul Duration increased from 12 seconds to 13 seconds. Rate of fire increased by 10%. Electrostatic Surge Sprint speed now increases when allies are nearby. Landfall fires 5 arcground projectiles when casting. MIDDLE-TREE VOIDWALKER Nova Warp PvE Damage to combatants has been increased by 73%. Moving speed no longer slows while charging / charging. Explode in the cast. Increased damage by 100% against Handheld Supernova PvE Combatants. Hold time increased from 2.5 seconds to 3.2 seconds. ”

