Asus is deploying BIOS updates to alleviate headaches associated with Windows 11 upgrades





In preparation for the pending release of Windows 11, Asus is pushing updated motherboard firmware to facilitate a benign upgrade to Microsoft’s next operating system. The new BIOS file accomplishes this by enabling support for Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0.

TPM 2.0 is an important requirement for Windows 11 and is one of the reasons why Microsoft’s PC Health Check app had problems before being yanked offline. This app is designed to scan your system for potential compatibility issues. If all goes well, you know your PC is compatible with Windows 11.

Microsoft decided to pull the app because “we weren’t ready to share the level of detail and accuracy we expected about why Windows 10 PCs didn’t meet the upgrade requirements.” rice field. I strongly believe this was to prevent people from being surprised after a compatibility check failed due to a fairly simple switch in the BIOS, TPM 2.0.

I first encountered this on a main system with an Asus ROG Maximus XIII Hero motherboard based on Intel’s Z590 chipset. This is a new platform, but as in my case, the TPM is usually disabled by default, so the message “This PC can’t run Windows 11” even though the app is actually possible. Was returned. First I had to enable TPM support in the BIOS.

Most modern systems have a TPM built into the CPU. It may also exist as the actual chip on the motherboard. In any case, its job is to add a layer of protection by generating and storing encryption keys and authenticating certain interactions.

Microsoft has decided to require this additional layer of security to run Windows 11. However, it is not enabled by default on most consumer platforms. In addition to the confusion, the BIOS allows you to label it elsewhere. Intel board PTT (Platform Trust Technology), AMD hardware PSP (Platform Security Processor) and fTPM (Firmware Trusted Platform Module).

This will revert to Asus and its latest BIOS update. Asus is busy updating the firmware on the host of the motherboard, and when applied, TPM 2.0 will be automatically enabled without any user interaction. So, for example, if you own a TUF Gaming X570-Plus (AMD) or Prime Z590-P (Intel) motherboard, just apply the latest BIOS update and at least TPM 2.0 requirements.

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus is in the process of pushing updated firmware for dozens of AMD and Intel chipsets covering hundreds of motherboard models. Many of them are already available, but some are currently being tested. If you have an Asus motherboard, go to the Windows 11 BIOS microsite to find your model and see if a new BIOS is available.

Alternatively, you can enable TPM 2.0 yourself without updating the BIOS. If the latest BIOS doesn’t add anything else to your mix, we recommend using this route (check the release notes). Recent BIOS updates are generally safe and easy, but they can still cause problems (such as a power outage during an update) and there may be many custom settings to re-enter.

On Asus Intel motherboards[Advanced]>[PCH-FW Configuration]>[PTT]Go to and from the pull-down menu[Enable]You can check the settings by selecting. On AMD motherboards[Advanced]>[AMD fTPM configuration]Go to and from the pull-down menu[FirmwareTPM]Choose.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcgamer.com/asus-tpm-motherboard-bios-update/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos