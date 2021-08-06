Portable PS2 looks great and plays Grand Theft Auto 3





The PlayStation 2 is a great console, but it has one annoying flaw. It’s not portable. So one YouTuber, GingerOfOz, decided to fix this obvious design flaw, and in the process created a nice-looking handheld console that he named PS2 Eclipse.

Yesterday, Ginger uploaded a video showing all the work spent on creating a portable PS2. As he has pointed out many times, he is far from the first person to transplant a PS2. In fact, some of the ideas used to create Eclipse come directly from people like GmanModz.

For example, to build the smallest portable possible, Ginger needed to cut out a PS2 motherboard to fit in a smaller 3D-printed case. And in 2017, GmanModz came up with the best way to diced without breaking the PS2 motherboard.

With this little motherboard and some additional aftermarket parts connected to it, Ginger was able to connect everything in a handheld package that looks amazingly clean. The PS2 Eclipse looks like Id has successfully knocked off an official product purchased from Sony. (Sony also: Please make a portable PS2.)

Eclipse does not emulate the game as it includes the actual PS2 hardware. As a result, the game runs at full speed, just like a real PS2 console. (However, some games may not work with this particular setup due to a problem with the controller parts in the unit.)

The only major drawback of this homebrew console is the use of USB to load the game. To keep the console small, Ginger, like most other console modders, decided to use solid-state USB storage instead of keeping the PS2’s popular DVD drive. Optical drives are bulky, battery-intensive monsters that consume a lot of space and battery power. However, the PS2 is slow and only supports older USB 1.1, so relying on USB also causes problems. standard. As a result, some games, such as Grand Theft Auto III, can take up to a minute to load and cutscenes can be choppy.

For those who wonder, Eclipse can run for about two and a half hours on a single charge. It’s not incredible, but it’s not bad for someone at home to put together using old hacked parts and homebrew techniques.

Sadly, you can’t buy this because Ginger decided to stop taking on portable commissions after the process made him tired and started to get tired. He has made exactly 50 different portable console mods in the last two years, so it’s not surprising to hear that he wants a break. However, if you want to create your own, Ginger will provide various links only for the information you need. Good luck.

