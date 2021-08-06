Spotify says it plans to eventually add AirPlay 2 to its iOS app





Spotify hasn’t added support for AirPlay 2 to its iOS app yet, despite the delay [it] In reality, the company tells The Verge. The inclusion of AirPlay 2 was questioned when MacRumors found a forum post where Spotify forum moderators claimed that audio driver compatibility issues might mean that this feature wouldn’t be added for the foreseeable future. Spotify now claims it’s wrong.

The Verge received the following statement from Spotify regarding AirPlay 2.

A post on one of the Spotifys community pages contained incomplete information about AirPlay 2’s plans. Spotify supported AirPlay 2 and was working to make it happen.

Added as part of the iOS 11 update, AirPlay 2 introduces multi-room audio, Siri voice control, and fairly wide support across a wide range of speakers, TVs, and streaming services. This was the first time for Apple’s cast feature, which was previously somewhat inadequately supported outside of Apple’s own devices.

I’m not going to call it trivial …

Spotify has its own way to get audio from the service to other devices in the form of Spotify Connect, but given that Spotify already supports Google Cast, it skips Apple’s latest streaming protocol. That seems like a strange abbreviation. As MacRumors points out, Apple provides a seemingly simple four-step developer documentation that explains how to enable this feature. However, developer Marco Arment points out that the fourth step (adopting a new API to support enhanced buffering) is a bigger hurdle than it looks.

And that new API:

-Almost undocumented

-No public sample code

-There are many major pitfalls

-Speed ​​cannot be changed seamlessly

-Does not provide accurate timing

-Requires much more complex logic

-Inefficient and can cause background CPU overkill

Marco Arment (@marcoarment) August 6, 2021

However, Spotify has an unfriendly relationship with Apple and even publicly calls it a bully by complaining about antitrust laws, making the choice not to prioritize the inclusion of AirPlay 2 even more reasonable. .. It’s good that it’s still happening, but it’s hard for iOS Spotify subscribers not to feel like you’re caught up in a crossfire between two tech giants on the go.

August 6th, 6:47 pm ET Update: Changed the Spotify heading and added a statement confirming that it’s working with AirPlay 2 support.

