Apple defends new child abuse prevention technology due to privacy concerns





Following this week’s announcement, some experts believe Apple will soon announce that iCloud will be encrypted. Even with iCloud encrypted, some political pressure on Apple executives could be relieved if the company could identify child abuse material, pass evidence to law enforcement agencies, and suspend offenders. There is sex.

It does not relieve all pressure. I want Apple to do more about child abuse Most of the same government wants to take more action on content related to terrorism and other crimes. However, child abuse is a real and big problem, and major tech companies have almost failed so far.

David Forsyth, chair of computer science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, who reviewed Apple’s system, says Apple’s approach protects privacy more than any other approach I know of.In my judgment, this system can greatly increase the likelihood of people owning or trafficking. [CSAM] Found; this should help protect the child. Visual derivatives are only visible for images that match a known CSAM image, only if they match the CSAM image well, so harmless users can minimize the loss of privacy or at all. You should not experience it. The combination of matching system accuracy and thresholds makes it unlikely that you will see an image that is not known as a CSAM image.

WhatsApp?

All major tech companies face the horrifying reality of child abuse material on their platforms. No one is as close to it as Apple.

Like iMessage, WhatsApp is an end-to-end encrypted messaging platform with billions of users. Like other platforms of that size, they face a major exploit problem.

I read the information Apple released yesterday, but I’m worried. WhatsApp head Will Cathcart tweeted on Friday. I think this is the wrong approach and is reducing the privacy of people around the world. People have asked WhatsApp if they want to adopt this system. The answer is no.

WhatsApp includes a reporting feature that allows all users to report malicious content to WhatsApp. While the functionality is far from perfect, WattsApp reported more than 400,000 cases to NCMEC last year.

In a tweet, Cathcart said it’s a surveillance system built and operated by Apple that can easily scan private content for anything that you or your government decides you want to control. In the countries where iPhones are sold, there are various definitions of what is acceptable. Is this system used in China? What content they consider illegal there and how can we know? How do you manage requests from governments around the world to add other types of content to your list for scanning?

In a briefing with journalists, Apple emphasized that this new scanning technology has so far been released only in the United States. However, the company has a track record of fighting for privacy and continued to insist that it expects to do so in the future. As such, much of this comes down to trust in Apple.

The company argued that the new system couldn’t be easily abused by government action, and repeatedly emphasized that opt-out is as easy as turning off iCloud backup.

Despite being one of the most popular messaging platforms on the planet, iMessage has long been criticized for lacking the kind of reporting capabilities that are currently common across the social Internet. As a result, Apple has reported to NCMEC a small percentage of the cases reported by companies such as Facebook.

Instead of adopting that solution, Apple built something completely different, and the end result is an open and worrying question for privacy hawks. For others, it’s a welcome radical change.

NCMEC President John Clark said in a statement that it was the game changer that Apple expanded the protection of children. In reality, privacy and child protection can coexist.

High stakes

Optimists say that enabling full encryption of iCloud accounts while detecting child abuse material is a win for both abuse prevention and privacy, probably from US, European, Indian, and Chinese officials. It would even be said to be a clever political move to blunt the anti-encryption rhetoric of.

Realists will be worried about what comes next from the most powerful nations in the world. When government officials began to imagine the possibility of monitoring this scanning technology, it’s a de facto guarantee that Apple has received and probably already received a call from the capital. Political pressure is one thing, regulation and authoritarian control are different. However, the threat is neither new nor unique to this system. As a company with a track record of quiet and profitable compromises with China, Apple has a lot to do to convince its users of its ability to resist harsh governments.

All of the above may apply. What comes next will eventually define Apple’s new technology. If this feature is armed by the government to increase surveillance, the company clearly cannot fulfill its privacy promise.

