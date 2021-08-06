Google it!But make sure the website is genuine





Small business workers googled the banks used for salaries. The first entry was a fake site.

Suppose you want to renew your Greensboro, North Carolina driver’s license. Most of us google for where and how to do it. It’s pretty common, but then you’ll see all sorts of entries. Suppose you see an entry that is DMV.org and you click on it. If it pops up, it’s a site where you can renew your license, but it’s a third party, not an official state site, and you’ll be charged.

This type of advertising is legal, but there are many fraudulent sites out there as well. You really need to pay attention to the website address. It can spend a lot of time on you.

For example, small business workers were googled for the bank websites that small businesses use to pay. She typed “key navigator” and clicked on Google’s first list.

It looked like a website, so when she logged in with her password, the website popped up saying that the site was under maintenance, but so that scammers could create it using her information, A drawer that was a fake website that tried to abandon her and stop for a while. The fraudster withdrew $ 249,000 from a small business bank account.

Criminals are very good at this and have actually taken the time to really complete it. FBI unit chief Donna Gregory said this was a business.

Key Bank reviewed the “trends” of “spoofing websites” and said it “helped identify and remove about 150 of these fake sites.”

The bank and small business contract required not to allow payments in excess of $ 25,000 per week, but the bank was not liable for the lost money. Banks and small businesses have reached a settlement to collect the money. The big picture warning is that not all consumers are just Google Sites-check the website address to make sure it’s correct.

