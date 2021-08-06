Google Workspace gets deeper Miro Whiteboard features





Google Workspace has partnered with Miro, an online whiteboard platform, to enhance productivity and collaboration tools to help distributed teams work more seamlessly and fairly in a hybrid environment.

The new integration makes it easier to join in real-time or otherwise, using Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides within Google Meet, whether or not employees are attending meetings directly or virtually. It is designed so that you can create it together.

According to Adrian McCarister, vice president of global partnerships at Google, the partnership was made possible through a Miro Whiteboard strategy session, and the two companies brainstormed how the collaboration worked.

“Strategic partnerships like Miro allow us to offer a more advanced product experience in areas that are truly important to our customers, in this case the Hybrid Working Collaboration Equity,” McAllister told CRN. “By extending this integration with Miro and introducing all these new features into Google Workspace from Miro’s intuitive whiteboard experience, teams can get more immersive ideas regardless of location or Meet call background. We would like to help you realize innovation. “

Based in San Francisco, Miro likens a digital whiteboard to an “infinite canvas.” This “infinite canvas” can be used by over 20 million users (up from 5 million last year) to lead workshops and meetings, design products, and brainstorm ideas.

“You can actually put your content in Miro. By putting all these tools together, you can read, lay out, and map how your entire project is connected, so you don’t have to switch tabs,” says Miro. The person in charge, Kev Chung, said. Of a global partnership.

Miro is also integrated with collaboration tools such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Jira and Notion.

“There are over 100 integrations,” says Chung. “The unique thing about the relationship between Google and Miro is that they are deeply involved in each other’s conversations about how to build the experience. It makes the experience more seamless and frictionless, as if they were working with the same toolset. We take even more steps in terms of how to make it feel like. “

The Miro app for workspaces is available to all Google Workspace consumers, businesses, and educational users. The number of these users has exceeded 3 billion, from 2.6 billion in October 2020 and 2 billion in March 2020. Milo user.

Currently, all Google Workspace and Miro users can use Google documents, spreadsheets and slides directly on Miro. The two-way editing feature allows you to co-edit and co-create Google content in Miro or any of your documents, spreadsheets, and slides, keeping everything in sync.

“To reduce the time spent switching contexts and the catch-up time for overall working hours, the integration automatically syncs user documents between Miro and Google Drive,” McCallister said. ..

New features coming in 2022

Beginning in 2022, teams will be able to attach and share Miro boards with Google Calendar invitations, allowing meeting attendees to be prepared in advance.

“The advantage is that we can provide participants with the big picture, agenda, and content of the meeting in advance,” said Chung. “It’s great because Google is actually already doing that in an existing workspace suite. Now, adding Miro on top of it adds this visual layer, so everyone starts from the beginning. Get enough information to attend the meeting. “

The team will also be able to launch the Google Meet-integrated Miro board for video conferencing starting early next year, allowing participants to view the board side by side with all other Meet participants.

“What it really does is create this … richer involvement in the conversation,” Chung said. “Miroboards are lined up so that virtually all participants can navigate the board and comment on the board. This is a very dynamic way of meeting. And people actually get together. You can create comments and co-create content together during live meetings. This is basically trying to recreate what people do in the office. We have access to information in the same way. And we are empowering everyone to contribute equally wherever they are. “

This feature resonates with John Purcell, Chief Product Officer of DoiT International, a managed service provider specializing in Kubernetes, machine learning and big data, a multi-cloud software based in Santa Clara, California.

“Today, we use tools in a variety of ways to come up with ideas and solve problems,” said Google Cloud Premier Partner, Managed Service Provider, and Google Cloud’s 2020 Global Reseller of the Year. Parcel says. “It’s awkward to switch between different platforms, and it’s a hassle to give everyone access to the Miro board on the fly. The integration makes it easier to use, less friction, and more engagement along the way. It will not be lost. “

Users can also draw, illustrate, and add text and graphics to “connect dots” between Google documents, spreadsheets, and slides on the Miro board, so the company says it visualizes connection points between jobs. can.

In addition to streamlined collaboration and brainstorming, the enhanced Google Cloud-Miro partnership will increase the time to value, according to Purcell.

“As a remote-first company, the productivity tools provided through Google Workspace allow our teams to collaborate and easily partner with each other,” he said. “With teams in 15 countries and customers in more than 70 countries, we leverage the capabilities of Miro and Google Workspace to drive innovation and stay connected.”

Swarraj Kulkarni, Chief Technical Officer of Media Agility, a digital consulting firm based in Princeton, New Jersey, said the new features will help the industry-wide hybrid workforce in the “new normal” after the hybrid workforce pandemic. It states. Managed service provider.

“For example, employees across the media and entertainment industry can effectively use this ecosystem to collaborate, brainstorm prototype designs, and discuss content storyboards and content workflow roadmaps. You can, “Kulkarni told CRN. “Content creators, reporters, editors, and designers can work from anywhere at the same time, collaborate on whiteboard sessions, capture notes, and turn them into actionable roadmaps.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crn.com/news/cloud/google-workspace-gets-deeper-miro-whiteboard-capabilities

