The Overwatch League countdown cup qualifiers continued on Saturday, with many reasons for the celebration as Vancouver Titans and the Toronto Defients won.

In the biggest turmoil of the countdown cup so far, the Vancouver Titans (1-12, 1 point), who couldn’t win before, are the Boston Uprising (7-8, 7 points). Through the promotion of Pizza Hut Canada, Titan not only broke the unwinning streak and offered Canadian supporters a free breadstick, but also did it in a dominant way.

The main catalyst for the victory in Vancouver was DPS Dalton Dalton Bennyhof. He excels throughout the match, with 41 final hits and only 18 deaths in the series as a tracer and other picks. Vancouver won 2-1 in Busan and completed the sponsored breadstick bingo.

Empowered by their success, the Titans played with energy, which led to their best overwatch of the year. The Titans won 2-1 in Havana, placing Boston on their hind legs. The uprising made Hanamura’s Game 3 competitive, but Dalton and Titans couldn’t stop the map from 5-4 to secure a 3-0 series sweep.

In another Friday action, Toronto Defient (7-6, 7 points) defeated London Spitfire (0-13, 0 points) 3-1. Neither team was particularly good in this series. Both teams seemed to be totally unstable, with occasional flashing adjustments. Ultimately, the ability of the Defiants to increase the pace left the Spitfire in the dust.

The Defiant started with a 2-1 victory at Ilios, after which the Spitfire stole the map 1-0 and both teams struggled hard in Rialto. After that, the whole series was in Toronto. The Defiant increased the tempo, taking the Temple of Anubis 2-1 and then Numbani 3-2 to secure the victory in the series.

The countdown cup qualifying will continue on Saturday with 6 games.

New York Excelsior vs Philadelphia Fusion (East)

Seoul Dynasty vs Shanghai Dragons (East)

Chengdu Hunters vs Guangzhou Charge (East)

Dallas Fuel vs London Spitfire (West)

Florida Mayhem vs Atlanta Reign (West)

Toronto Defiant vs Washington Justice (West)

Regional Overwatch League rankings, win / loss records, map differences, league points

West:

1. Dallas Fuel, 10-4, +14,16

2. San Francisco Shock, 10-4, +14,10

3. Houston Outlaw, 10-4, +11,10

4. Atlanta Reign, 9-5, +17,10

5. Los Angeles Gladiators, 9-5, +15, 9

6. Washington Justice, 8-6, +3,8

7. Boston Uprising, 7-8, -2, 7

8. Paris Eternal, 7-7, -2, 7

9. Toronto Defiant, 7-6, -2, 7

10. Florida Mayhem, 4-8, -9, 5

11. Vancouver Titans, 1-12, -28, 1

12. London Spitfire, 0-13, -31, 0

east:

1. Shanghai Dragons, 10-4, +16,18

2. Soul Dynasty, 11-3, +18,11

3. Philadelphia Fusion, 9-5, +12,9

4. Chengdu Hunters, 7-5, +7,9

5. Hangzhou Spark, 7-7, +4,7

6. New York Excelsior, 7-7, +1 and 7

7. Guangzhou Charge, 3-9, -18, 3

8. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-14, -40, 0

–Noah Waltzer, Field Level Media

