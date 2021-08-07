Growth and innovation of Brazilian tech startups welcomed by industry commentators





Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Formerly welcomed by Forbes as one of the most entrepreneurial countries in the world, Brazil’s innovation and technological advances are gaining momentum. Like many entities, the goal is often to expand and do business in other countries, such as the United States. However, international trade usually requires knowledge of trading in the US foreign exchange market.

This is primarily due to the fact that the dollar is a widely accepted currency in trade, ultimately affecting the operations and logistics of entities seeking to expand their reach and global footprint.

Brazil’s innovations and technological advances are gaining momentum. (Photo internet duplication)

This concept is especially important for startups to understand, as they often don’t have the surplus money to gamble. Therefore, it is important to have a complete picture of the market and its impact on the activities of our suppliers and customers. Now that companies are doing business in the so-called global economy, effective management of foreign exchange can have a significant impact on their bottom line.

Companies that pave the way

While there are many tech startups that are actively contributing to the Brazilian economy, there are also some that have been markedly praised for their role in the industry. As the need for convenience and on-demand services grows around the world, tech startups continue to play an important role in meeting these needs.

For example, Brazilian food delivery service iFood recorded 116% growth in 2019. At that time, it was reported that it was accepting a whopping 390,000 orders per day. Similarly, Buser has been hailed as a game changer in the industry, offering cheaper bus services by linking customers to the same direction or destination.

Prior to 2020, tech startups were projected to continue to grow from power to power as a whole. However, there is no doubt that the world situation in 2020 was affected by something that no one could have predicted. Nevertheless, unlike many other parts of the world, Brazilian start-ups have reportedly secured more funding since 2020.

Investment and support structure

Currently, tech startup activities in most countries are believed to be taking place in Sopaul. In Sopaul, investors and governments aim to ensure the development of players in the industry.

One of the main challenges facing many start-ups in every industry around the world is financing. In addition to initial capital investment, working capital and overall support should also be considered. For entrepreneurs and owners, having a reliable support system is critical to the success of their business.

Recently, Brazil’s equity crowdfunding has been reported to be gaining momentum rapidly, and many tech startups are said to be looking for alternative funding in an uncertain business environment. Venture capitalists have also listened to calls from Redpoint eVentures, Kaszek Ventures, Valor Capital, Monashees and others to strengthen and support some of the most notable start-ups.

In addition to the support of private investors, the government is also said to be contributing through various programs and, more recently, through the passage of legal frameworks for start-ups. The framework aims to encourage innovative startups while at the same time encouraging people to invest in startup technology companies.

