Pokemon Go player boycotts the game after Niantic removes the COVID change





Over the past few months, Pokemon GO’s Niantic Maker has rolled back the changes it made to the game for players affected by the pandemic (read it all). Yesterday, they specifically removed the increased range of interaction of various points of interest in the United States and New Zealand. The former is experiencing a surge in COVID cases.

Pokemon GO pandemic changes focus on safety and accessibility, increase the distance players can interact with Pokestops and the gym, and require players to leave home to obtain important items such as Pokemon Summons. I tried not to. Incense.

Image: @PvPnMe

Some features, such as extended incense duration and remote battles, remain in-game, but the removal of many other features has created anger, including some of the biggest names in the Pokemon GO community. ..

Trainers with many followers, including Leek Duck, ZoTwoDots, and Brandon Tan, used Twitter to express their dissatisfaction through letters written by the community.

In the letter, members of the community expressed “disappointment” with Niantic’s decision to remove the changes, especially with a reduced scope of interaction. According to the letter, the wider interaction radius contributes to a safer, more accessible and more respectful way to play the game without the need to enter, invade or block entrances to dangerous areas. Did.

“The trainer was given the impression that this increased PokStop interaction radius is permanent,” reads the letter, citing the November 19th blog update.

Some of these changes will remain implemented for the foreseeable future, including the ability to raid remotely, the change to the GO Battle League, and the increased distance that photo discs can rotate in the gym and PokStops.

A Change.org petition with over 160,000 signatures calls increasing the interaction distance “one of the best changes.” [Niantic has] YouTuber Zo Two Dots and Twitch streamer Pkmn Master Holly participated in the boycott call, the former saying: She wouldn’t spend money on the game until Niantic agreed to keep the COVID change and the latter refused to stream the game.

In addition to the issues raised in the letter, pandemics do not really end in much of society. New cases have been reported to surge in Florida, Iran, Thailand and Turkey in the last two weeks, and many have not yet been fully vaccinated. For most players of the game, it is impossible or still very dangerous to play the game as before.

Unfortunately, some of the boycotts and complaints are directed to specific developers and community managers, so that a significant number of videos and tweets from Pokemon GO celebrities don’t turn their complaints into harassment, especially followers. I’m asking for.

Niantic has issued the following statement to Eurogamer:

“As announced in June, we will introduce new exploration bonuses for players in the US and New Zealand, and remove or change some of the bonuses introduced last year.

People can check out today’s view in the game to see which specific bonuses are available. We will continue to monitor health and safety guidance related to outdoor activities. “

Are you disappointed with Niantic’s decision? Do you boycott the game? Please let us know in the comments below.

