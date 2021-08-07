Impact issue: July update from Google.org





Unlike other forms of financing, philanthropy is in a position to make risky long-term bets on solutions to the greatest challenges of society. Government funding generally needs to show taxpayers that money is heading for proven solutions, and retail investors tend to work on short timelines and have to make financial profits. It will not be. As a result, charities are said to endanger capital. It puts impact first and can be patient with the results.

Google has a dangerous bet, or a great desire for moonshots as we call them. This approach has led to some of our greatest successes, from search to self-driving cars to translation. And, of course, some mistakes along the way. Google.org took the same approach and looked for a place where risk capital could be turned to a big problem. It often helps organizations seize the potential of new technologies such as artificial intelligence.

For example, through Google.org Impact Challenges, we invite social innovators of all sizes to provide the best ideas for the impact of change and donate significant time and money to support their growth. Some of these bets have become the largest and fastest growing nonprofits in the world, including Give Directly, Khan Academy and the Equal Justice Initiative. And some even failed. But through success and failure, we have learned a lot.

There is a place of risk and a place of sure betting. In our early days, almost everything we funded was in this category of risk capital, making it difficult to have a stable and credible impact and manage multi-year programs. We moved to a portfolio approach, opening up space for true risk capital and supporting urgent needs for housing, food, clean water and more.

Bet on the team and punch: Even good ideas fail, but strong teams punch and keep repeating to find success. By working with great people to set shared outcome goals, we were able to achieve great results even when the first idea came about.

Invest in what you know: For us, that expertise often involves technology. That’s why many of our best examples are technology-centric.

Providing appropriate and flexible resources: The project fails because the project is underfunded or the use of funds is too restrictive to make changes when the project goes in an unexpected direction. I often do. Multi-year general operational support is generally the right move with risky bets and aims to generously support both time and resources.

For the other side, read how some of the Google Impact Challenge grantees could make a big impact after betting on them at a critical stage of development.

