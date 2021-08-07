To overtake China, the United States must invest in high-tech and medical innovation





Motivated by China’s rise as a high-tech leader, policymakers have recently renewed interest in national strategies to strengthen US technological advantage and drive innovation. Therefore, bipartisan efforts in the Senate have passed legislation to increase public investment in research and development, with particular interest in the manufacture of advanced pharmaceutical and medical technology and semiconductor manufacturing.

However, the plan is unaware that more innovation will first require actual structural changes to the environment of American emerging tech companies. It is a well-known fact that regulations affect business activities. But my new research shows how tech startups are being hampered by particularly stringent regulations in the tech and medical industries.

In a recent study published by the Fraser Institute, Paola Suarez and I surveyed approximately 15,000 US-based tech startups between 2012 and 2019. The highly regulated US industry has been found to be closely linked to the high failure rates of technology startups.

We also found that there are few new technology startups in the highly regulated industry. Specifically, a 1% increase in the regulatory burden of the industry will reduce the technology startup fertility rate by about 2 percentage points.

For example, suppose the scale of regulation in the chemical manufacturing industry, including pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical manufacturing, increased by almost 100% between 2000 and 2017, as measured by MercatusCentersRegData. Data processing and hosting, on the other hand, saw a 37% increase over the same period. Our research can help explain why so many tech startups are working on social media, cloud, or web hosting services, and few are working on pharmaceutical or medical technology.

The relationship between regulation and technology start-ups is reflected in another study. As part of the John Templeton Foundation grant, my research team interviewed and investigated more than 500 representatives of US technology startups. According to the results of an online survey, about 70% of respondents believe they operate in a tightly or moderately regulated industry. About 77% are engaged in the medical or biotechnology field.

In fact, fieldwork interviews with healthcare tech companies have revealed the barriers to entry they face. Also, the amount and complexity of regulation can lead to high compliance and operating costs, which can lead to many people shutting down, changing ideas and innovation margins, and entering other less regulated industries. He also revealed that he was forced to do so.

Medical technology companies aren’t the only ones struggling. Other highly regulated technology industries are the clean air technology, airspace and financial services industries.Our research report on what the co-founder and former CEO of a California airspace service startup said: I don’t [run a startup] Again in a tightly regulated industry. Regulatory issues have forced interviewees to close the company. Several other executives have directly stated that industry regulation is hampering their ability to continue to innovate and operate.

In contrast, representatives of many software startups have openly argued that it is relatively easy for them from a regulatory perspective. One of the founders and CEOs of Boston’s business-to-business software startup said: No aspect of our software is regulated. .. .. There are not many regulatory concerns.

Our survey also asked tech executives what level of government regulation had the most impact on their business. About 70% said federal regulation was the most important.

Both studies highlight how high levels of regulation discourage innovative activities, even in areas and industries where policy makers want further growth. The answer is not complicated if Congressmen and the Biden administration want to encourage greater technological development, especially the pharmaceutical and medical industries. They should strive to rationalize or reduce regulatory barriers.

To drive innovation, the United States must first promote a better environment for innovators to grow and succeed.

Liya Palagashviliis is a senior researcher at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, author of a new study on how regulations shape technology startups, and co-authors of technology startups and industry-specific regulations (with Paola Suarez). ..

