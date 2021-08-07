Tech Executive and Global Innovation Leader Katie McMahon joins as strategic advisor





McMahon provides strategies and business guidance to bring breakthrough technology to the mass market

Palo Alto, Calif., August 6, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Neosensory, a neuroscience-based company that empowers people with a new sensation, today announced the addition of Katie McMahon as a strategic business advisor.

Katie is a global entrepreneur and technology executive with a dynamic career in speech recognition and voice AI. As Shazam’s VP and Silicon Valley’s SoundHound GM, she boosted Shazam’s huge success as one of the first apps released on the iPhone, leading the product to an iconic utility and now on the iPhone and iPad. It is integrated.

McMahon worked for Japan Communication, the world’s first mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), and then launched an MVNO company in Tokyo that sells a combination of hardware, software, and value-added services directly to consumers. rice field. Winner of Project Voice’s Outstanding Achievement Award, she is a thought leader in the Voice AI industry and a trusted advisor to start-ups.

Her appointment will be made when Neosensory’s first two products gain momentum. Buzz is a wearable vibrating wristband that provides proper recognition for the hearing impaired and hearing impaired, and Duo is a program for tinnitus patients. Neosensory continues to develop unique hearing devices that define the industry. Their third product will debut next year with an AI solution for age-related deafness that affects 2 billion people worldwide.

The concept-based neosensory technology developed in the laboratory of Dr. David Eagleman, a neuroscientist at Stanford University, goes beyond auditory applications. For other uses, you can feel the avatar’s limbs in VR / AR and intuitively sense where your hands and fingers are in the Metaverse. In addition, third-party developers have used applications that help firefighters “see” infrared information by converting it to touch, and voice emotions for children in the autism spectrum using dynamic AI audio analysis. Demonstrated new usage such as applications that can read.

The story continues

As a pioneer in the mobile era, McMahon has more than 20 years of experience helping companies innovate in creating products and adapting to the product market from the lab. Her broad background drives third-party developers and creators, enabling new immersive experiences through an extended sensation through Neosensory’s patented hardware and software.

Dr. Eagleman, CEO and co-founder of Neosensory, said: “With our experience in partnership development, her guidance on the distribution and scaling of new technologies to the mass market brings great value. We are excited to work with her on a life-changing journey with our technology. increase.”

“The truly visionary concept rooted in neuroscience and the rare combination of teams that can run across hardware and software makes Neosensory extraordinary,” commented Katie McMahon. “We are excited to work with Neosensory’s talented team to make our vision a concrete reality. Over the next few years, through Neosensory’s hearing solutions, we’ll be able to improve quality of life and sustain with loved ones. We look forward to connecting, and developers and creators can build meaningful applications, from quality of life utilities to immersive AR / VR to sensory-enhancing metaverse experiences. “

With an expected AR / VR market size of $ 1.5 trillion by 2030, Neosensory’s pioneering effort to create products for data that is streamed through the skin and interpreted by the brain is human. It led the era of sensory enhancement.

About the new sensation

Founded in 2015 by neuroscientist David Eagleman, Neosensory creates a new sensation by building a non-invasive brain-machine interface.

According to the World Health Organization, the problems of hearing loss and hearing loss affect about 466 million people worldwide. Neosensory’s groundbreaking tinnitus program, Duo, is based on new scientific research into bimodal stimuli. They continue to raise awareness of new non-invasive technologies for improving hearing health. For more information, please visit neosensory.com.

Cision

View original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tech-executive-and-global-innovation-leader-katie-mcmahon-joins-as-strategic-advisor-301350550.html

Source new sensation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/tech-executive-global-innovation-leader-204700444.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos