Indiegogos CEO – TechCrunch on how crowdfunding navigated pandemics





Andyan joined Indiegogo during a period of turbulence. The service also reportedly worked on layoffs as the then CEO of the crowdfunding platform resigned for personal reasons. After joining Reddit all at once, the new CEO will take command in less than a year before COVID-19 turns the planet over.

The 13-year-old San Francisco-based site has matured with the world of online crowdfunding. And, sure, Indiegogo had front row seats for all the ups and downs. Although Indiegogo has introduced millions of dollars in campaigns, the platform often struggles to compare to Kickstarter, a service that has become synonymous with this category for many.

Yang discussed how Indiegogo changed during his tenure, how crowdfunding evolved, and what both look like in the post-pandemic world.

(This interview has been edited for length and clarity.)

What was your main purpose as CEO?

I was working on a core product on Reddit, but when the Indiegogos board and founders got in touch, it really was around. What was happening at Indiegogo was actually an assessment of “what are our core values?” When I ruled with the saddle, it really focused on the core of who we are, what segments we want to chase, and where we want to focus. Where do you want to focus your product?

“On our site, there were many failures of campaigns that didn’t run, or simply didn’t run. The campaign ghosted their supporters, and we’ve owned it until then. . ”

From that perspective, we’ve been working head-to-head, working ourselves internally, and focusing on the core for the past two years. This means regaining the crowd with crowdfunding. I think many platforms are very transactional in nature, so I think backers, consumers and users are trained by Amazon to get things two hours after clicking a button. .. Crowdfunding assumptions are very different.

You may or may not offer this perk in the time frame you expect, and who we are to help educate the supporters and communities around it It’s really the core. We have been infected with COVID for the past two years and have been profitable since I joined. This is a huge deal. We can control our destiny, do the right thing over time, and invest in areas we really wanted, like the community, such as trust and security.

Wasn’t the company profitable when you joined the company?

It wasn’t profitable. After having fun, I cut into profitability, or at least neutral. As leadership changed, some whole-life incumbents opted out. Basically, we became a new team overnight and rebuilt the company. Over the past few years, we’ve been slowly adding people, but we’re always looking to control profitability and our own destiny.

What did the company need to make a profit other than people changing roles?

It really doubled by understanding the sales pipeline and making sure that we carried out numerous campaigns across different categories from a supply perspective. Obviously, our bread and butter are what we call technology and innovation, consumer electronics hardware, but we’re also looking at other categories we can devote to. We are definitely strong in comics, travel and the outdoors. And what can we do by expanding wedges and categories in different areas of growth? I think the trend we are seeing now is a lot of green technology. We’re just trying to understand which categories our brand is growing, which entrepreneurs and supporters sympathize with.

That’s what you need. Traditionally, the backers haven’t focused on the backers either, just to make sure the platform has enough supply. We focused on the supply side, but we relied on Reddit’s experience to start crowdfunding back into the crowd and join the community in new and interesting ways.

