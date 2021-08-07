Pentagon experiment with autonomous barges to replenish aircraft





The Pentagon will try a full-fledged autonomous ocean-going replenishment system consisting of a technology-driven kit that transforms an existing barge into a self-propelled platform capable of landing and refueling military aircraft.

They make up a network of smart, floating military gas or supply stations.

Sea Machines, an autonomous marine navigation company, is the prime contractor to direct the work. On Thursday, Boston-based companies will sign other multi-year transaction agreements between Boston-based companies and the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), which focuses on rapid prototyping of departmental autonomous projects. Announced progress.

This transition to the second phase of this OTA-based work will cost up to $ 3.1 million to experiment and deploy this work. Through it, defense and industry authorities aim to promote the operational capabilities of the military at sea with the help of autonomous technology.

The kit can transform a traditional deck barge into a self-propelled expedition platform and replenish rotorcraft, surface ships, and land stations, Sea Machines Head of Business Development Philip Bourque emailed Nextgov Thursday. Told. The kit itself is basically a designed assembly of specific expedition components that not only meet the DOD standards for refueling, but also land those aircraft.

Bourque said the work resulted from solicitations submitted by US start-ups, leading to competitive downselects and awards. Last October, Sea Machines designed kits with these computer visions and used them to demonstrate their capabilities. Work is currently in the proof-of-concept stage. Huntington Ingalls, Belflight, and FOSS Maritime are backing Sea Machines in this pursuit. The latter Seattle-based maritime and logistics provider will provide naval architecture, support engineering, and operational management to equip land helicopters with remote-controlled deck barges for aircraft, surface ships, and coastal replenishment. Hosts a large refueling station in. Press release shared with Nextgov.

Sea Machines’ autonomy and propulsion technology allows the platform to run as a self-propelled barge. And barges are used to solve logistics challenges to replenish critical assets, Bourque further explained.

Initially, the company created a packaged solution for autonomous command and control of surface vessels for the commercial market. Since then, DOD has used the company to serve the US Coast Guard, the Army Corps of Engineers, and other parts of the Navy, focusing on products that may meet its own future-proof needs. ..

Burke said the kit is a promising solution in facilitating increased durability of aircraft and surface ships. An example of the immediate use of the kit is [commercial off-the-shelf] The refueling platform has many parallel applications, including medical and humanitarian missions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nextgov.com/emerging-tech/2021/08/pentagon-advances-experiments-autonomous-barges-replenish-aircraft/184349/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos