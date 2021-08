Opportunities in the near future: the best innovation and research platform in Europe

Business Planet travels to Ireland to explore an online hub that is creating new investment opportunities for EU-backed research and innovation.

RedZinc is a specialist in video telemedicine. Its software and wearable cameras allow healthcare professionals to connect to patients remotely in real time.

Award-winning technologies that can be used in hospitals and in remote areas have proven to be important during pandemics, helping healthcare professionals improve their diagnosis and treatment from all distances.

Donal Morris, the company’s CEO and founder, admits that the pandemic has become a springboard.

“We started with a wearable video for emergency medical care for mobile medical personnel. It is now extended to resuscitation room support and COVID isolation.”

Officials within Irish medical services say the technology is helping to revolutionize the way care is delivered.

“This technology creates opportunities to transform healthcare when needed. For example, paramedics can initiate real-time video calls with A & E consultants and access patients together. “We will determine the next step,” said Martin Curly, director of digital transformation and innovation at the Health Services Executive (HSE) in Ireland.

Investment opportunities

RedZinc has won € 2 million under the European 2020 program. But more recently, thanks to an online hub called the Horizontal Results Platform, we have been able to meet and market individual investors.

Morris says the platform is very beneficial to his business. “It allowed us to go out and connect with investors all over Europe, but more importantly, it allowed us to prepare our business investors. . “

As a result, RedZinc has arrived on the Spark crowdfunding platform. The goal is to grow your business.

“At the forefront of innovation”

The Horizon Platform facilitates all EU-funded research and innovation. It aims to build a bridge between Europe’s most innovative start-ups and individual investors seeking new opportunities.

Cyril de Maria is a fund manager. He talked about how useful the platform is for investors. He says it’s great because it offers a kind of one-stop shop that covers a wide range of opportunities he can then filter. It also gives him pan-European coverage that he normally does not get.

According to Demaria, another advantage of the Horizon Results Platform is “a detailed view of what’s happening at the core of European technology.”

Enterprises can use this platform to improve and continue their development. In the case of RedZinc, the company is currently considering scaling up. We are also actively considering resolving the unprocessed portion of medical education programs that have been stalled throughout Europe during a pandemic.

Convenient link

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/next/2021/08/06/opportunities-on-the-horizon-the-portal-promoting-europe-s-best-innovation-and-research The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos