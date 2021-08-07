OK if a lot of affiliate link content is worth it





Google’s John Mueller says the number of affiliate links per page is irrelevant as long as the main content is useful to searchers.

You can place as many affiliate links as you need on your page without worrying about penalties or demotions.

This is stated in the Google Search Central SEO Hangouts recorded on August 6, 2021.

The question is submitted to Mueller and asked:

“How many affiliate links are safe or appropriate on a page? Is there a perfect ratio of links to article length to keep here?”

It’s no coincidence that this question comes within a few weeks of Google’s release of an update to its link-spam algorithm. This can result in penalties for sites that place untagged affiliate links.

However, as far as SEO is concerned, the number of pages is “unlimited” if affiliate links are used correctly.

This is exactly what Mueller has to say on this subject.

Google John Mueller on affiliate link

Mueller reveals that Google isn’t trying to send a message that affiliate links are bad. If they are placed within useful content, they are perfectly fine.

“There are no restrictions. We’re not saying that affiliate links are bad or problematic. That’s more of a problem, well, you actually have some useful content on your page as well. So it’s like the angle we take there.

The amount of affiliate links you have on your site is completely irrelevant. The ratio of link to article length is also completely irrelevant. “

Mueller goes on to say that Google needs a reason to show the site in search results, because it usually has the content that people are looking for.

Other than tagging affiliate links with rel = ”sponsed”, trying to further optimize these links is a “wasteful effort”.

“But in essence, what we need to find is why you visit your site to find users who are looking for something, and the reason is usually not affiliate links, you The actual content provided on those pages.

So, from that perspective, trying to optimize affiliate links, hiding affiliate links, or trying to do it there is almost a waste of effort, as we don’t care about it. I think. “

If the content on your page isn’t what Google considers valuable, it won’t be ranked, with or without dozens of affiliate links.

According to Mueller, content that copies what’s on a retailer’s site is an example of something that’s having trouble establishing a position in search results.

“What we care about is the content and type of display of your page in the first place. Also, if the content of the page is basically a copy of the description from the retailer’s site, there is no affiliate link. But there is no reason to display the site.

So, to make it appear in search results, you first need a reason. And how you monetize your site or what links you put there is essentially irrelevant. “

For more information on the types of content that Google considers valuable in this situation, it is worth reviewing the guidance provided by Google when it published the product review algorithm update.

Listen to Mueller’s full response in the video below:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-lots-of-affiliate-links-ok-if-content-is-valuable/415619/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

