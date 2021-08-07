Nelipak Wins Ameri Star Award for Tubing Set-Med-Tech Innovation





Nelipak, a specialist in rigid and flexible packaging for the medical device sector, received the 2021 AmeriStar Award in the medical device category of companies working on the Militenyi CliniMACS Prodigy tubing set.

Presented by the Institute of Packaging Professionals, the AmeriStar Awards are one of the oldest and most prestigious design competitions in the industry and recognize the best packaging of the year. Judges evaluated submissions based on innovation, product protection, economics, and packaging performance. Performance, marketing and environmental impact.

Nelipak Healthcare Packaging has created a blood management tube set package for our customer Miltenyi Biotec. The thermoformed carrier allows the product to be shipped with all components assembled in the right order and in the right place, allowing one person to load a complex set. The package is folded and placed in the correct position so that the technician can place the pack on the machine and everything will be displayed correctly. The package provides a clear, error-free application of tube sets to CliniMACS Prodigy Instrument, reducing batch-to-batch preparation time.

The package properly protects and secures the product so that the item will not be damaged in transit. The sustainable ergonomic design of the package reduces the material used while keeping the CliniMACS Prodigy tube in place. Instead of printing, instructions are engraved on how to connect the tubes to ensure that the material is recyclable. The volume is utilized to reduce the plastic, save the weight of the plastic, and reduce the footprint of the package, so the seal width is minimized.

Bob Jacobs, Nelipak’s team leader product design, said: The Nelipak Healthcare Packaging team is grateful for the innovative design being recognized at the AmeriStar Awards. As a global leader in the design of custom healthcare packages that meet the most stringent requirements of medical device manufacturers, we are fortunate to work with companies such as Miltenyi Biotec to create cutting-edge solutions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/latest-medtech-news/nelipak-recognised-with-ameristar-award-for-tubing-set/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

