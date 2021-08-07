How did you learn to stop worrying and love privacy regulations?





Itay Levy is the CEO and co-founder of Identiq, the world’s first anonymous identity verification network.

Privacy is not in the world of technology. Or that’s what I thought. As a technology entrepreneur who started out as a software engineer, user privacy was the last thing in my mind. I thought regulations would add friction and engineers and tech leaders would jump over the hoops, generally slowing things down. Frankly, I wanted the privacy and compliance people to take care of everything and leave me alone.

Many business leaders from various companies are really worried when discussions about GDPR, LGPD, CCPA, etc. then begin to leak into strategy and planning sessions with all business units, let alone casual conversations. I saw that.

I understood the concern. The two companies I co-founded were somehow involved in the data business, as are almost every business today. What does the transition to privacy regulations mean to us? How do you limit future innovation for the industry as a whole?

After digging deeper, I found that the future was much brighter than it seemed. Privacy regulations are not better for your privacy. Regulation is also good for businesses because it drives innovation.

Regulation encourages innovation

Think about your seat belt. Before seat belts, the government sought to limit the risk of car accidents with regulations such as speed limits. Then, in 1959, Volvo introduced a three-point seat belt. Within a few years it proved so successful that the U.S. government mandated that all new cars be fastened with seat belts, and Volvo was forever associated with safety and security in people’s minds. ..

Or take the Clean Air Act as an example. Passed to address the issue of air pollution, the resulting cleaner engine technology and cleaner fuels today mean that our vehicles are about 99% cleaner than their pre-law ones. To do. Some of the new technologies that result from that change are now being incorporated into new legislation and have the potential to bring about new innovations. That virtuous cycle.

Regulation is the act of balancing the public interest with what the market can tolerate. You need to take into account the time and cost of making changes, and the cost of the impact of those changes. Where the balance is depends on the technology. If your technology is far ahead of the others, you are in a position to benefit.

Privacy fits the same model. The data belongs to the user, but to get the convenience and functionality we want, the enterprise needs to be able to share the user data within the parameters. Current law aims to find a balance between the public interest and pragmaticism.

Technicians can get online business ahead of privacy regulations

Like the Clean Air Act, the wave of innovation surrounding data privacy represents a great opportunity for businesses ready to take advantage of it.

Approaching compliance in terms of checkboxes means that it is likely to be a process that interferes with core KPIs. The fear from business leaders is that they are aware of the restrictions that privacy law may impose. But you don’t have to.

Ready to take advantage of the latest innovations, available companies have a future-proof opportunity for future regulatory changes. On average, businesses share sensitive information with 583 third parties. Privacy concerns are at the forefront in many countries and jurisdictions, and it’s a good time to think about alternatives before they become urgently needed.

Imagine an automobile company that you are ready to introduce right after your seatbelt is launched, or a company that is already thinking about ways to reduce pollution before the Clean Air Act. You had a great advantage over your competition as you struggled to adapt.

Privacy technology strengthens business goals

Privacy-enhancing calculations are a breakthrough in terms of technical capabilities and privacy potential. But more than that, many of the applications under development actually solve business problems, not privacy issues. They just do it the way they build privacy from the beginning.

In that context, companies use the transition to privacy regulation as a nudge to do business in a variety of ways, from diversity or equality initiatives to customer experience, risk mitigation, and discovering new ways to process data internally. You can change. If your company is considering what to do if your privacy shield is disabled, a privacy-first solution can be the answer to finding a way to work with your data without sharing it.

Providerless identity validation is another great solution that eliminates third-party providers or data brokers from the identity validation equation. Instead, companies work directly to validate user identities. Many of these solutions are very privacy conscious, from pseudonym data to complete anonymization where no personal user data is shared.

However, from a business perspective, you can trust even brand new users, and know who is already trusted by other companies, so you can quickly deliver a frictionless experience. The privacy aspect (guaranteeing that PII is not shared) is not the point of innovation that enables this improved experience.

If you are a business leader, privacy is an opportunity. It’s time to take it or be left behind.

