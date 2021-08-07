Balancing: Hybrid Care in Mental Health-Med-Tech Innovation





Louise Morpeth, CEO of Brain in Hand, analyzes the balance between the use of technology and face-to-face support in treating mental health.

Hybrid care, a combination of human intervention and digital tools, is set to become the standard for post-covid health and social care services. If the NHS and local governments are at a break point, there will be 222,000 vacancies across healthcare and social care in 2019.[1], Burned out workforce (44% feel sick due to work-related stress[2]) And since the record began in 2007, the maximum number of people waiting for treatment (4.7m)[3]-Hybrid care, which reduces the burden on staff, frees up capacity and promotes patient self-management, needs to be part of the future service environment.

At Brain in Hand, digital hybrid support has always been at the heart of our products and services, before hybrid became a buzzword. From the experience of working with people with autism, we know that practical hybrid support personalized to someone’s needs can make a significant contribution to their self-management and independence. Still, the current failure to properly support people with autism costs the UK more than 32 billion annually in terms of lost productivity and service delivery.[4].. This is completely separate from the potential wasted human cost.[5]

Popular with people with autism, our digital hybrid solution combines coaching, digital tools, and 24/7 on-demand human support with a focus on virtually delivered solutions. increase. Their goal for independence. By providing a safety net of human support, people can do more for themselves, knowing that someone is at hand when needed.

This approach completely changes the traditional model of service delivery. (1) It can be used when the user needs help regardless of the time or day of the week. (2) Control them with their own hands to determine their needs, (3) Provide continuous and hands-on support rather than limited-time intervention.

As a hybrid solution, we are always looking to strike the right balance between humans and digital. Complete digital solutions are cheaper and more scalable, but even the most sticky ones are less compliant with stand-alone digital tools. However, digital tools can do things that cannot be reproduced with human intervention. For example, our software provides users with feedback on strategies that enable mood, activity, and deep reflection. This is an essential skill for self-management.

Digital hybrids use the best technology to perform repetitive, daily and time-consuming tasks that remind people to eat and take medicine, while adding in-depth data analysis and AI value. It’s best human intervention is tailor-made, paced, user-driven guidance that enables people to prosper and grow towards independence.

There are at least four places in a clinical pathway where digitally self-managed can add value. As a tool for those waiting for diagnosis / treatment; to support service step-down. Or to maintain mental health and prevent escalation.

The challenge for medtech innovators is to provide commissioners with credible evidence. There are economic benefits as well as impacts such as improving quality of life and maintaining employment. Hybrid self-management needs to prove to be an investment in health and social care, not cost. I believe that we, as the medical technology industry, are responsible for building proceedings with the Commissioner of the Public Sector.

A recent ORCHA report on the criteria for evidence highlights the challenge of applying a universal approach to randomized controlled trials and traditional health economics analysis to a highly heterogeneous set of digital medical technologies.

They argue that assessments need to be proportional to technology complexity and risk (proportionality principle) and take into account an agile and iterative approach to product development (lifecycle challenges). They propose requirements for (1) comparative effectiveness evidence, (2) human factor analysis of how end users are involved in and use technology, and (3) economic benefit evidence. increase.[6]All of this is reflected in the NICE evidence standards for digital technology.[7]..

With the support of the NHS Innovation Accelerator Fellowship and the NHS England SME Research Initiative Phase 2 Grant, we are tackling the challenge of achieving Tier 3 status by default. As an innovation that spans healthcare and social care and can be deployed in multiple channels, we have created a roadmap to demonstrate ROI and work closely with commissioners to collate the evidence. I believe this is essential to extend hybrid care solutions and support sustainable and cost-effective healthcare systems.

