China’s high-tech flood control efforts show the strength of innovation

An aerial photograph of the city of Zhengzhou, Henan Province, which was hit by heavy rain on July 21, 2021. / CFP

Editor’s Note: Ouyang Ruize is a research analyst at Peking University’s Institute for Global Cooperation and Understanding (iGCU). This article reflects the views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the views of CGTN.

China’s endorheic Henan province has been hit by heavy rains and floods since mid-July, killing at least 302 people and affecting a total of 14.53 million (data updated on August 2). Heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan Province, exceeded record hourly rainfall extremes.

Promptly and resolutely, great support has been received from sectors, organizations and individuals throughout society, and various forces have been united in flood control, victim rescue and post-disaster recovery efforts.

Among those forces, those that play an integral role and act as strong shoulders are made up of a range of state-of-the-art technology products. Powered by science and technology, we find that the accuracy of weather surveillance, the timeliness of emergency relief and the safety of life for endangered people are more than ever guaranteed.

State-of-the-art technology, battlefront warrior

Operational satellites in orbit provide observational data for meteorological services.

For continuous torrential rains and large floods, it is very difficult to determine the magnitude and extent of inundation within a limited time through artificial inspection.

Shortly after the flood, a Fengyun series satellite developed by China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. (CASC) was used to obtain space-based observational data for real-time situation analysis and subsequent disaster assessment. ..

In particular, the FY-4B satellite was launched two months ago and is currently in the testing phase and has been activated in high frequency high speed imaging mode to constantly monitor rainfall patterns and trends.

In addition, high-level series satellites, including the GF-3 and GF-6, provide the services needed by the Department of Emergency Management and on-site rescue teams to check local conditions and coordinate rescue operations. increase.

Apart from supply vehicles and epidemic extermination, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) may also function in lighting and communication. Due to the flood damage, household water and electricity were cut off in many residential areas, and the water supply facility in Zhengzhou needed a great deal of repair.

As a breakthrough in 300 meters of aerial work, the Tianshu-A8 moored drone was immediately deployed to undertake a 24-hour video observation and lamp mission to assist in the pool cleaning process on the evening of July 22nd.

Meanwhile, the new “face” just officially announced in May this year and the senior “expert” in emergency communications, the Pterosaur 2H unmanned aerial vehicle, productively adjusted to restore a 50-square-meter mobile communications network. Did.

Wing Loong 2H was dispatched to carry out a damage assessment after a devastating flood in central China. / Xinhua News Agency

Wing Loong 2H was dispatched to carry out a damage assessment after a devastating flood in central China. / Xinhua News Agency

Enhanced interaction between humanity and technology

Intelligent devices and human strengths work together to maximize their effectiveness.

A smart life-saving robot that can carry 2-3 adults and can reach 3 meters per second with no load. Dolphin-1 A surface rescue robot is carried to the disaster area of ​​the flood and operated on the water with a remote control, so that the rescuer can move quickly. It is now possible. Accurately extends to the victim.

On late July 22, various shapes of emergency floating bridges were set up overnight to transport 1,400 people trapped in Xinxiang.

It is reportedly one of the most pioneering water rescue devices designed by the National Shipbuilding Corporation of China (CSSC), tackling ever-changing situations and ensuring resettlement of affected people. Available to A bridge that saves lives. “

Online documents shared by millions of netizens show social solidarity in cyberspace.

A college student from Henan has taken the first step in creating an online table to gather information on both rescuers and victims.

A few minutes later, several “strangers” volunteered to add their petition, elaborate on the location, and classify and verify the information. A few hours later, it forged a series of transmissions, gathered numerous netizens from all over the country, and participated in a relay race with Time.

Up to 24 hours after it was created, this document was updated to the 270th version, with over 2.5 million views and countless reposts.

From small gatherings of rescue calls to huge platforms that connect multipurpose and resource-rich, the only goal of saving lives and fighting floods is to show the world that technology is for the benefit of society. ..

Technological progress witnessing the development of China

The River of History never forgets that when the flood catastrophe struck in 1998, thousands of soldiers carried countless sandbags on their backs and evaded the flow of debris.

Today, a tragic flood disaster has once again put a difficult test on China. Only this time, the large crowd strategy was replaced by the integration of human technology that helped Henan better overcome the difficulties.

Technology not only supports poverty alleviation, green development, and civil infrastructure, but also a great deal in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as China successfully isolates the world’s first virus strain and completes virus genome sequencing. Not to mention contributions, they support social and economic progress. , Prescribed and applied 1 billion doses of vaccine and exported almost half of its production to support more than 100 countries.

It proves a great sense of security and stability throughout the country and firmly underscores the impregnable unity of the Chinese people’s tireless efforts to overcome the challenges looming. And that unity torch has been passed down from generation to generation for over 5,000 years.

For the past 70 years, China has shown a strong commitment to science and technology innovation from a strategic and long-term perspective.

It is encouraging that China has achieved remarkable achievements such as manned spaceflight, deep-sea submersibles, high-speed rail, super hybrid rice, artemisinin, 5G, and countless world-famous achievements.

The 14th Five-Year Plan, announced in March this year, sheds light on a comprehensive roadmap for technological progress to reach new heights.

China’s inexhaustible momentum in innovation underpins its irreplaceable strength of leading global technological cooperation, further contributes to the global economy and multilateral governance, and is more promising and prosperous for all humankind. We are heading for a shared future.

