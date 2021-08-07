4 Ways to Be Productive with Google Calendar





For many of us, during the pandemic and WFH’s new regular (working from home), the Google Calendar app has become part of our day-to-day operations, as Zoom and Google meet. Here are four tips to help you be more productive and speed up your Google Calendar app.

Cal.new

Suppose you want to quickly create an event in Google Calendar, but the app isn’t open in your browser. In that case, simply open a new tab in your internet browser, type “cal.new” in the address bar and press Enter. A new calendar event will open in your signed-in Google account. All you have to do now is enter the event details and you’re all set.

working time

If you are using a Google Workspace account, this is an additional feature you can access. When you enable working hours, you can set daily working hours and let others know when to work. If you specify working hours in the settings, Google Calendar warns anyone who invites to meetings scheduled beyond working hours.This setting is in the Google Calendar settings menu[一般]It is in the option.

World clock

New Normally, many people work across time zones, so trying to figure out the current time in a different time zone can be a bit confusing. Google Calendar has a world clock feature that is useful in these situations. To enable this feature, go to Google Calendar Settings and[一般]Optional[世界時計を表示]To enable. Then add the required time zone. The app will now display the clock for the time zone you selected on the calendar page.

Time zone

Suppose your workplace or office spans two time zones. For example, I have an office in India and another colleague in the UK. To make it easier to schedule meetings, Google Calendar has the ability to display a second time zone in your calendar. To enable this feature, go to Google Calendar Settings and[一般]Optionally[セカンダリタイムゾーンを表示する]Enable the option to add a second time zone. Once this is done, you can easily schedule the meeting by viewing the current time and the time from the second time zone side by side in the week or day view of the calendar.

