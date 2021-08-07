Niantic Assemble Pokemon GO “Task Force” to Address Player Concerns





Following Pokemon Go players threatening to boycott popular mobile games, Niantic is now officially responding to complaints about reversing the Pokestop-Jim interaction distance in the United States and New Zealand.

In a long message, the developers said they “heard feedback” from the community. In response, we will form an “internal cross-functional team” to address specific concerns raised while maintaining the game’s mission to inspire quest. Interaction distance.

The findings of this “Task Force” will be shared in the next in-game season change on September 1st. Community leaders will also be approached in the coming days to participate in this dialogue.

To our Pokemon GO community:

We appreciate all of your letters and your feedback. I can hear you. We are humble in your response. Not all games have a global player base that is as passionate as they are fortunate to have.

As with everyone in the world, our team has worked very hard to adapt to a global health environment. Recent exploration bonus changes made in the United States and New Zealand will restore some of the basic elements players enjoyed before 2020 and reward players for movement and exploration again. It is designed. Encouraging people to explore, exercise and play together safely remains the mission of Niantics.

Player health and well-being are our top priorities. Therefore, we have implemented new exploration bonuses in some areas that are considered safe outdoors. Studies show that walking outside is safe and offers some health benefits. In addition, encouraging outdoor exploration is in line with Niantics’ mission. However, we will continue to monitor health and safety guidance related to outdoor activities and make future changes as needed.

In particular, we’ve heard feedback on one change: the PokStop-Gym interaction distance change. The interaction distance has been reduced from 80 meters back to the original 40 meters because people want to connect to real-world locations in the real world and visit places worth exploring.

However, because we have heard your opinion loudly and clearly, we are taking the following steps to address your concerns. We form cross-functional teams within the company to create proposals designed to maintain our mission of encouraging people to explore. Together with the world, addressing certain concerns raised regarding interaction distances. The findings of this Task Force will be shared by the next game season change (September 1st). As part of this process, we plan to reach out to community leaders and participate in this dialogue in the coming days.

Our goal is to build a fun and engaging experience that stays true to our mission. Thank you for challenging us with thoughtful and constructive feedback.

-Niantic team

Find out about the story of the community in an article earlier today.

We will always let you know if there are other shared updates.

