How to recover deleted photos from Google Photos or Google Drive





Want to recover deleted photos from Google Drive or Google Photos? please do not worry. Search Giants can recover deleted photos, files, or videos. However, if you delete it more than 30 or 60 days ago, you cannot restore it. Keep reading to find out more about it.

How to recover deleted photos from Google Drive

If you recently deleted something using the mobile or desktop version of Google Drive, you can restore the files yourself. If you delete the file, Google will display a message. This message indicates that the image will be permanently deleted after 30 days. Therefore, you can restore files from Trash before 30 days time frame. You can also permanently delete them to empty the Trash.

Step 1: Open the Google Drive app and[ゴミ箱]Navigate to the folder.

* On mobile, just tap the hamburger menu in the left corner to display the “Trash” folder. You can access it on your computer. Alternatively, you can enter Google Drive Trash on Google and click on the first official link you got from the search giant.

Step 2: You will find all the recently deleted files in the Recycle Bin folder. To restore them, just right-click on the files on your computer. After this, the context menu pops up[復元]When[永久に削除]You will see two options. Mobile users need to tap the three dotted buttons to get the restore button.

Step 3: To recover the files, you can choose the restore option. This will return the file to its original location.

“If you delete, restore, or permanently delete multiple files or folders at once, it can take some time for you to notice the changes,” Google said. If Google Drive users can’t restore the files and need to get the files back, you can also contact a Drive specialist. Users can also call and chat with the company. If you’re a member of Google One, you can talk to a company expert when you need help with a Google product.

How to recover deleted photos from Google Photos

Google Photos offers a 60-day time frame. This is very useful because the photo is much more important and acts as a memory. However, recovery options do not appear immediately. Therefore, if you want to restore your photos, keep reading to know the procedure.

Step 1: Open the Google Photos app on your Android smartphone or tablet.

Step 2: At the bottom of the screen[ライブラリ]There is a tab and you just tap it.

Step 3: There is a “Recycle Bin” folder at the top. Tap it to check out all the deleted photos.

Step 4: Press and hold the photo or video to restore. after that,[復元]Tap. The photo or video will be returned.

If you don’t see your photo in the Trash, it means that you moved the photo to the Trash more than 60 days ago, or moved it to the Trash and then emptied it. It could also have been permanently deleted from the Trash or completely deleted from the gallery app on your device without first backing it up.

