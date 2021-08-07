Will Google TV replace Android TV?





If you often see the phrase Google TV in 2021, there’s a good reason for that. Google TV isn’t a new service, it’s a big overhaul of the old service, Android TV. There is a guide that goes into more detail on Google TV, but I’d like to take a moment to address more specific concerns. How much will Google TV affect Android TV in the future? Our FAQ has answers that every Android TV user should know.

What is Google TV?

Google TV is a new interface to the Android TV platform that Google uses to deliver content for watching TV through devices such as set-top boxes, dongles, and smart TVs. It’s not just about basic themes and brand changes. Google has reworked the Android TV UI layer to make it more user-friendly and easier to navigate. As a result, it looks and behaves significantly differently, and it may take some time for the user to get used to the new possibilities.

The Google TV software update started in 2021 and is now slowly rolling out, so both Android TV and Google TV are working at this time.

Will Google TV add new features?

To do! Behind the scenes, new artificial intelligence (AI) features can recommend content based on how you use your Google profile and streaming services. New tab-based menu layout[For You]There will also be new sections such as tabs, a focus on live TV, a watchlist section that holds bookmarks from streaming apps, and better integration with YouTube TV. The Google Assistant also has native support that acts as a voice search or voice command controller (although you’ll need a microphone on your TV to do this). Other Google TV features are:

Kids mode and parental control support Native support for compatible home smart devices (such as viewing live video feeds from security cams) Support for slide shows from Google Photos Support for multiple user accounts Google TV interface fully on Android TV Would you like to replace it?

Again, keep in mind that the underlying Android TV platform remains the same. GoogleTV is using it in a smarter way with a new UI. That said, the ultimate goal is to replace all older Android TV versions with Google TV. By 2022, all devices that provide the platform will use Google TV, and Android TV will be used permanently in the past.

For each device, things are a little more complicated. Devices that can update to Google TV have already received the upgrade or will receive it as the rollout continues. Not surprisingly, Chromecast was the first to get a new Google TV experience alongside Android smartphones. Sony smart TVs were another early option for rollouts.

Other devices may be too old or too restrictive to fully upgrade to Google TV. These can naturally be phased out over time as people switch to newer devices. You may also enjoy the background benefits of Google TV AI features without having to get a complete interface switch.

How do I know when my TV will get Google TV?

It’s still difficult to say because it was in the middle of deployment. So far, Google devices such as Android and Chromecast have already taken a leap forward. If you’re using Chromecast for your TV, you can buy a new version that includes Google TV. If you’re using Android to watch TV, you can find Google TV on the Google Play store.

For TV brands, Sony is offering a Google TV update for the new Bravia TV model, shipping new TVs that have Google TV built in and are ready to set up. TCL offers a new TV with built-in Google TV. Nvidia has announced its own Google TV update for the Nvidia Shield line. Xiaomis Mi Box 3 has also received an update for Google TV, but the status of other Xiaomi products is currently unknown.

Not all of these updates include all Google TV features, but they do incorporate many features and clues from the interface. To fully experience Google TV, you need to get a Google device or buy a new TV from a brand such as Sony. Keep in mind that by 2022, brands that offer Android TV will need to offer Google TV instead.

What if you really like Android TV?

After the Google TV deployment is complete, there is no Android TV roadmap. If you’re using an older device, you can always try to avoid updates that add features to Google TV, but this becomes less feasible over time.

What if I want to try Google TV now?

Buy a new Google Chromecast (usually called a Chromecast with Google TV to show the difference) or Sony Bravia TV. If you are using Android, please download it from the Google Play store. To experience the changes in Google TV, you can see the current smart TV updates if you were previously using Android TV.

How about the Android TV remote app?

That also changes. In 2021, the Android TV remote app will be replaced by a new version of Android with a built-in remote control native to Android without the need to download a separate app. This new remote will work on both Android TV and Google TV and should make platform management a bit easier. There is no current timeline for this rollout.

