Razer officially announces the Zephyr RGB face mask.





It’s been a while since Razer, the company behind gaming laptops like the Razer Blade 15 Advanced, updated its fans with its over-the-top Project Hazel face mask. Well, after 6 months, there is an update and a new name.

Project Hazel is now Razer Zephyr. The company announced a name change on Twitter and opened the project to beta testing. Sign-up is available on the Razer’s Road to Zephyr website.

According to Razer, Zephyr is designed to be safe, social and sustainable. It has 99% BFE (bacterial filtration efficiency), face seal and anti-fog coating. Functionally, it has a replaceable filter, a charging case with a UV light to kill bacteria and virus particles, a transparent window that allows you to see the human mouth, and a microphone and speaker to project the user’s voice.

Signing up is relatively easy. All you need is a name, country, email, social media profile, and an explanation of why you want to beta test your RGB face mask.

There are no prices or release dates for Razer Zephyr at this time. But if will.i.am’s Bluetooth Xupermask is a sign, it could be retailed as high as $ 299.

The delta variant of the Covid-19 coronavirus has swept the world and has become the predominant strain, pushing infections in low-vaccination areas back to their peak in 2020. The CDC currently recommends that all individuals, including vaccinations, wear masks indoors.

Given that Delta spreads 50% faster than Alpha and is 50% more contagious, it does not work well with more basic cloth masks and bandanas when compared to chickenpox. AlphaCovid particles are about 0.125 microns. The fibers of the cloth are too large to allow viral particles to pass through. On the other hand, the pore size of N95 or KN95 mask is 0.3 micron. Pore ​​size will be higher, but Covid will need to move in droplets or larger clusters.

As soon as the unit is available, we’ll actually use Razer’s Project Zephyr.

