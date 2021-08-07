Razer allows you to sign up for beta testing of RGB face masks





Razer today announced that its lit-like-a-gaming-PC N95 mask has been given a new name and a beta program has been set up prior to its planned fourth-quarter launch. The futuristic look of Project Hazel is named Razer Zephyr and you can sign up for a beta tester right now on the Razers site.

Razer does not provide additional information regarding when Zephyrs will be released or when beta testers can expect to receive masks. Based on the video Razer shared with the announcement, beta testers may get a different mask design than previously shared.

The Zephyr looks a bit wider and more rounded than the original Razers Project Hazel. At the bottom of the mask is a grill that stands out much more than previous images and photos. It may be to aid in additional ventilation and sound amplification, but was clearly not covered in the previous concept of Razers face masks.

Verge has contacted Razer about the details of the beta program and any design changes that may be shipped with the Zephyr beta.

Zephyr with a real human face. Pay attention to the bottom grill. Photo: Razer original Project Hazel design. Image: Razer

Once the mask is actually in the hands of beta testers, we need better ideas for the design, but with the announcement of the program in the first place, Zephyr becomes much more realistic. Given that the project has changed from a fun CES concept to the real thing Razer was trying to create, this mask is pushed further out of vaporware at every step. Whether it’s really affordable, fun, or practical is a completely different matter.

